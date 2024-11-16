Machar welcomes return of holdout groups to Tumaini in meeting with US Ambassador

The statement issued on Friday, November 15, by the First Vice President’s Office did not mention any specific holdout group.
However, in recent months, the government and the South Sudan Opposition Alliance a non-signatory group have been engaged in Tumaini peace talks in Nairobi.
The SPLM-IO, however, withdrew from the discussions in August following the creation of a new mechanism under Tumaini, which was designated to oversee the implementation of the peace agreement.
The statement stated that Ambassador Adler and Dr Machar held a productive meeting to discuss key issues related to the Tumaini peace process and the 2018 peace agreement.
According to the statement, the discussions focused on critical topics such as public financial management, transparency in public revenue, the ongoing Tumaini Initiative, and various dimensions of political and civic freedoms under the peace agreement’s implementation framework.
Regarding the Tumaini Initiative, Dr Machar expressed his satisfaction with the return of all holdout groups, stating, “We would be happy to see them joining the government for inclusive participation,” further emphasising that the Tumaini Initiative should complement the Revitalised Agreement.
After the meeting, Ambassador Adler briefed the media, emphasising the United States government’s strong and enduring commitment to supporting the people of South Sudan.
He urged the South Sudanese government to enhance transparency regarding public revenue, enabling the allocation of funds for essential services such as healthcare and education, as well as ensuring timely payment of salaries and arrears.
Ambassador Adler also reiterated his government’s call for all parties, both signatory and non-signatory, to fully support the Nairobi talks aimed at expanding peace, political, and civic space within the country.
