16th November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Machar welcomes return of holdout groups to Tumaini in meeting with US Ambassador

Machar welcomes return of holdout groups to Tumaini in meeting with US Ambassador

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 2 hours ago

U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan, Michael J. Adler, greets First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar with a handshake at Machar's office in Juba on Friday November 15, 2024 – Courtesy of FVP Office.

First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar expressed his satisfaction with the return of all holdout groups to the Tumaini peace process during a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan, Michael J. Adler, at his office in Juba on Friday.

The statement issued on Friday, November 15, by the First Vice President’s Office did not mention any specific holdout group.

However, in recent months, the government and the South Sudan Opposition Alliance a non-signatory group have been engaged in Tumaini peace talks in Nairobi.

The SPLM-IO, however, withdrew from the discussions in August following the creation of a new mechanism under Tumaini, which was designated to oversee the implementation of the peace agreement.

The statement stated that Ambassador Adler and Dr Machar held a productive meeting to discuss key issues related to the Tumaini peace process and the 2018 peace agreement.

According to the statement, the discussions focused on critical topics such as public financial management, transparency in public revenue, the ongoing Tumaini Initiative, and various dimensions of political and civic freedoms under the peace agreement’s implementation framework.

Regarding the Tumaini Initiative, Dr Machar expressed his satisfaction with the return of all holdout groups, stating, “We would be happy to see them joining the government for inclusive participation,” further emphasising that the Tumaini Initiative should complement the Revitalised Agreement.

After the meeting, Ambassador Adler briefed the media, emphasising the United States government’s strong and enduring commitment to supporting the people of South Sudan.

He urged the South Sudanese government to enhance transparency regarding public revenue, enabling the allocation of funds for essential services such as healthcare and education, as well as ensuring timely payment of salaries and arrears.

Ambassador Adler also reiterated his government’s call for all parties, both signatory and non-signatory, to fully support the Nairobi talks aimed at expanding peace, political, and civic space within the country.

Popular Stories
EU hands over $13.6-million Nyamlel Bridge to South Sudan 1

EU hands over $13.6-million Nyamlel Bridge to South Sudan

Published November 14, 2024

South Sudan in preparation to adopt East Africa e-Passport: Angelina 2

South Sudan in preparation to adopt East Africa e-Passport: Angelina

Published November 12, 2024

Government to digitize payroll system in 2025 3

Government to digitize payroll system in 2025

Published November 11, 2024

Jordan grants free entry for South Sudanese nationals 4

Jordan grants free entry for South Sudanese nationals

Published November 10, 2024

Former energy official calls for Nilepet’s dissolution 5

Former energy official calls for Nilepet’s dissolution

Published November 15, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Machar welcomes return of holdout groups to Tumaini in meeting with US Ambassador

Published 2 hours ago

Governor of WBGs prioritizes youth empowerment through sports

Published 2 hours ago

Gov’t’s 4th Forum on Revenue Management proposes key reforms in revenue sharing and oil sector overhaul

Published 3 hours ago

Napwon at COP29: South Sudan focused on solar and hydropower for renewable energy

Published 4 hours ago

Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson in controversial boxing match in Texas

Published 5 hours ago

Activists condemn hard currency fees for passports, cite economic and sovereignty concerns

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.