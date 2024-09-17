Expert: South Sudanese lack demand for Democracy amid election postponements

A regional election expert claims that South Sudanese citizens are not demanding sufficient democratic accountability, especially after the peace parties announced election postponements without addressing public concerns.

Dr Sarah Bireete, Chairperson of the Global Network for Domestic Election Monitors, made these remarks during the commemoration of International Day of Democracy on Tuesday in Juba.

Dr Bireete who is also the head of the East and Horn of Africa Election Observation Network (E-HORN) likened democracy to a commodity that requires both demand and supply.

She believes that the low demand for democratic engagement among the South Sudanese people has resulted in a lack of exercise of their voting rights.

“Democracy, like any business, services the two forces of supply, and demand. Today, the people of South Sudan have failed to exercise their right to vote because the demand side is low,” Dr Bireete said.

“The citizens are not demanding enough for democracy. Democracy will not be supplied to the people without demand. It’s like any commodity in the market,” she said.

“The citizen must demand and you must communicate to the leadership that this is the last time they are going to postpone elections. You must communicate. you must demand as a people,” she added.

Dr Bireete warned that the continuous postponement of elections will perpetuate a state of electoral uncertainty.

She said postponing elections year after year will deprive citizens of essential development opportunities.

“This day comes against the backdrop of postponed elections in South Sudan, and we know that there is no democracy without the people,” she said.

“The best definition of democracy, is the government of the people, for the people and by the people,” said Dr Bireete.

“The people of South Sudan have been waiting for elections since 2015. This election has been postponed four times,” she said.

“This gives the country a permanent election mood, it’s not good for development and it’s not good for the people, and elections are foundations of every democracy.”

Dr Sarah stressed that this extension should be the last time South Sudanese leaders should postpone elections.

She now says, there is a need for the country’s leadership to show sovereignty by consulting the people before making key decisions for the country.

She recalls that the decision for South Sudan to become an independent nation through the referendum came as a result of the people’s aspirations.

“For the decision of South Sudan to become independent, it was a decision of the people through referendum. That is what sovereignty is about,” she said.

“Nobody should sit at a high table and make a decision for a country without the people, that’s what democracy is about,” Dr Bireete.

“For anybody to postpone this election, they should have consulted the people but they did not and that one, you cannot change but as the people, you have the power to say, this is the last postponement, give us elections”.

On September 15 every year, the world marks International Democracy Day, dedicated to promoting and upholding the principles of democracy and raising public awareness about its importance.

This year’s theme is: “Ensuring Effective Governance of Artificial Intelligence at All Levels.”