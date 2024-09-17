Two children abducted, around 500 cows raided in GPAA: Official

The government of Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) said nearly 500 cattle were raided and two children abducted in an attack by armed men suspected to have come from neighboring Eastern Equatoria State.

Pibor Information Minister Oleo Akuer narrates that raiders attacked some villages in the Maruo area, leading to the abduction and raiding of cattle.

Akuer alleged that foot prints of the armed men who raided the area on September 15, were traced back to the side of neighboring Kapoeta North.

“On the 15th of this month, some criminals came from the side of Kapoeta North and attacked some villages in Greater Pibor, especially a place called Gero, inside of Maruo,” he told Eye Radio.

“Those criminals were able to raid about 500 herd of cattle, plus 2 children. And these children follow the cattle in pasturing areas. Their foot marks is heading to Kapoeta side confirmed by information from that side.”

When contacted for comments, the Commissioner of Kapoeta North David Naye Lomur, denied the accusations against his local youth, saying the statement from Pibor is a lie.

Instead, Lomur said youth from the GPAA have been conducting a series of attacks that led to the death, abduction of children and loss of livestock in his area.

“This is a lie. Instead, we are the ones supposed to complain, honestly. On 16th of last month, they came and killed one person. They were targeting to abduct a child,” he said.

“Also on 26th August, they also came and attempted to abduct three children, but failed because people immediately appeared and chased them. On the 4th of this month, they also attempted in one of the Payams and took one child, but immediately people followed until the child was rescued.”

He defended that none of his local youth has been reported to have crossed to GPAA and raid there.

“So far, no one has been confirmed that has gone to Pibor administrative Area. I don’t know where this allegation is coming from, instead, we should be the ones complaining.”

The fresh incident of cattle raid and abduction came nearly a month after GPAA and Eastern Equatoria signed agreements to end inter-communal hostilities.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Dr Alic urges public to open accounts for transactions Previous Post