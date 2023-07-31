‘Elect leaders with youth agenda,’ VP Nyandeng tells young people

The Vice President for Gender and Youth Cluster has called on young people to elect leaders that will address and meet their future aspirations.

Rebecca Nyandeng says the youth need to choose leaders that will build a good legacy as some founding fathers of South Sudan.

She adds that youth need to focus on electing someone who will put their interest and address issues affecting them.

Nyandeng was addressing some youth and government during a get-together party organized at her residence over the weekend.

“I want you to widen your ideas so that you can elect leaders who can represent your future aspirations, the future of your children because leaders come and they go,” VP Nyandeng said.

“Those of Kerubino Kuanyin, William Nyuon, Dr John Garang, Arok Thon Arok, Nyacigak Chilok, all those leaders who you use to know are not here with us today but those leaders left something,” she said.

“They left a legacy for you and the future generations to remember.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter