31st July 2023
Bishop, 27 worshippers arrested after church fist fight in Bor

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 40 mins ago

Church building

The Police in Bor Town of Jonglei state have arrested the Bishop of Makuach Archdiocese of the Episcopal Church along with 27 worshippers for involving in a fight on Sunday.

The State Police Commissioner told Eye Radio the fighting broke out after the unnamed Bishop led a group and stormed Langbar Church to conduct Sunday services.

According to Major General Elia Costa, the Bishop – who was reportedly denounced by the Langbar congregation – claimed the church is under his administration.

His move angered the believers at the Langbar church resulting in the clashes.

The incident that caused minor injuries occurred on Sunday at around 8:30 AM.

General Costa says the police intervened and arrested those involved.

“Yesterday, Sunday, July 30th, around 8:30 am, there was quarrelling in Langbar church in Bor, the reason for the dispute happened when the bishop of Makusch Archbishopric came with some people to attend the Sunday prayers in Langbar parish,” Gen. Costa narrated the incident.

“The monists refused them to enter the church and said that they had no knowledge of his coming,” he added.

“Preventing him from entering a church caused a quarrel between the believers, causing minor injuries.”

“We intervened and arrested 27 people including bishop Makusch Archbishopric they are under investigation and they will be brought to court on Tuesday.”

The Police Commissioner said the suspects including the Bishop declined to mention his name are under investigation.

