Eight suspects arrested over attack on Torit aid workers

At least eight suspects have been arrested in Torit County of Eastern Equatoria State in connection with last week’s attack on aid workers said to be staff of the World Food program.

Eastern Equatoria State Police Commission, Major General James Monday Enoka told Eye Radio, the suspects were arrested on Thursday.

“They were arrested the day before yesterday [July 27] and were brought yesterday [July 28] in the evening to our custody here in Torit town,” he confirmed.

Last week, humanitarian vehicle belonging to the World Food Programme (WFP) was ambushed and shot at while conducting a nutrition assessment mission in Lopa-Lafon.

The unnamed driver and another staff were unhurt.

Major General James Monday Enoka, declined reveal the identity of the suspects, saying “What I can confirmed to you, eight suspects have been arrested, they’re under our custody and investigation will take place on Monday,

Enoka says this may jeopardize the investigation effort.

However, suspects are under investigation and they will face trial as soon as possible.

“If [the investigation] is completed, they’ll be taken before the court of law and am expecting comprehensive report with the findings on Monday.

The police commissioner called on the general public to cooperate with authority to combat the security threat.

In 2021, a World Food Programme (WFP) convoy was waylaid and the organization’s staff were robbed of their money and belongings by armed men in Lafon County of Eastern Equatoria State”

“Therefore, I am requesting the public to cooperate with the Police in arresting those wrongdoers.”

