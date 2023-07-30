30th July 2023
President kiir calls for social harmony as country honors Martyrs Day

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 48 mins ago

President Kiir

President Salva Kiir has called for social harmony among the citizens to honor the Martyrs for their selfless sacrifices leading to the founding of the country.

The head of state says the day is to remember brave South Sudanese who paid the ultimate price for the cause of freedom and to show gratitude to the sons and daughters of South Sudan who died during the long and painful struggle for statehood.

“Today, we remember our leaders, Comrade Dr. John Garang de Mabior, his colleagues in the SPLA officer corps as well as gallant SPLA soldiers who did not live to see the founding of our nation. We also remember millions of civilians who lost their lives and properties ruing the war.

Kiir said it is now incumbent upon the country “to emulate and be guided by the selfless action of our martyrs as we struggle to move the country forward.”

the President reiterated his promise not to return the country to war, stressing the need to consolidate the peace and exit the country from the transitional government.

To achieve this he says:  “The path forward for the country is elections in 2024. I know there are voices that question our resolve to hold elections.’

He urged all the political forces to focus on using the current period provided by the road map to give our citizens the power to choose their leaders democratically next year.

in his concluding remark, Kiir appealed to the citizens to give the day respect by upholding social harmony among yourselves.

