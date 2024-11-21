EAC to celebrate 25th Anniversary as President Kiir prepares to handover chairmanship

The Secretary-General of the East African Community (EAC) has announced plans to celebrate the organization’s 25th anniversary on November 28th, coinciding with the upcoming Heads of State Summit in Arusha, Tanzania. In a statement shared with Eye Radio, EAC Secretary General, Hon. Veronica M. Nduva announced in a press conference in Arusha on Thursday, November 21, that the East African Community’s 25th anniversary celebration, along with the ordinary Heads of State Summit, will take place from November 28 to 30, 2024.

On November 28, the celebrations will kick off with a vibrant Road Festival in Arusha and a series of high-profile events that reflect on the achievements and future aspirations of the region.

On November 29, a high-level side event on the commemoration of the EAC 25th anniversary

will take place in Arusha.

On November 30, during the Summit, President Salva Kiir will officially hand over the EAC chairmanship, marking a significant moment in the regional bloc’s leadership transition.

The celebrations, under the theme “EAC@25: Promoting Trade, Sustainable Development and Peace & Security for Improved Livelihoods,” will emphasize the EAC’s commitment to regional integration, socio-economic growth, and peacebuilding in East Africa.

The highlight of the celebrations will start with the grand EAC Road Festival that will be held in Arusha, Tanzania.

The festival, which is expected to take place from 06:00 PM to midnight, will feature vibrant cultural displays, live performances from East African artists, street parades, and a showcase of the region’s rich heritage.

The event aimed to celebrate the progress made in fostering integration and to engage citizens and stakeholders will embrace the spirit of unity.

Spectacular fireworks will also be displayed at midnight symbolising the bright future of the EAC and its shared journey towards a prosperous and integrated region.

The high-level side event “EAC@25: A Reflective Journey and Future Aspirations” will provide a platform for key stakeholders to reflect on the achievements and challenges the EAC has faced in the past 25 years.

Discussions during the event will also centred on promoting trade, security, and the transformative role of digital innovation.

One of the key themes would be the importance of leveraging digital solutions such as artificial intelligence, mobile money, and digital currencies to enhance cross-border trade and payment systems across East Africa.

The event also will highlight the ongoing efforts to foster peace and security as foundational pillars for sustainable development.

The celebrations will culminate with the 24th Ordinary EAC Heads of State Summit, where the region’s leaders will gather to assess the progress of the past quarter-century and discuss strategies for deeper integration.

The summit, which will be focused on advancing economic resilience, innovation, and peace, emphasized the EAC’s Vision 2050.

Key agenda items will include enhancing regional connectivity, strengthening cross-border infrastructure, and bolstering socio-economic cohesion.

According to the statement, the Heads of State will reiterate their commitment to building a more united, innovative, and globally competitive East African region.

As the EAC looks to the future, the celebrations will underscore the progress made and the work still ahead to ensure sustainable development, peace, and prosperity.

The road ahead for East Africa is one of continued collaboration, innovation, and unity, as the community embarks on its next phase of integration towards Vision 2050.