21st November 2024
MoH says coordinating funding for Akobo Hospital after protest

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 3 hours ago

Protestors in Akobo, Jonglei State. (Photo: Courtesy).

The Ministry of Health says it is finalizing arrangements to restore full operations to Akobo County hospital in Jonglei State – a day after local residents took to the streets to protest breakdown in health services.

On Wednesday, hundreds of civilians demonstrated in front of a UN base in Akobo to appeal to humanitarian agencies to quickly intervene and fund the hospital’s operation.

They said the government hospital has been struggling since August 2023 after the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) phased its support for Akobo County Hospital.

In a video obtained by Eye Radio, the protesting residents can be seen asking for the whereabout of the national ministry of health and partners all that time.

When contacted, Akobo County Commissioner Puok Nyang Tut confirmed the civilian protest over the lack of drugs, fuel and incentives for staff for the last three months.

In an apparent response to the protest, the Ministry of Health blames Akobo inhabitants for rejecting services from Save the Children and Care International in mid 2024.

According to the ministry, the rejection of the proposed none-governmental organizations prompted the institution to engage local leaders to resolve the stalemate.

Following the resolve, Care International went on the ground and carried an assessment in which the UN children agency, UNICEF, the World Bank Group and the Ministry of Health agreed to uplift health care services at Akobo Hospital similar to Juba Teaching Hospital.

It explains that the Akobo County Hospital serves a large population including cross-border communities.

The national Ministry of Health added that they also resolved the payment of incentives to more than 200 health workers.

Meanwhile, the ministry said it is finalizing what it terms as minor operational arrangements diesel for power generation to restore full operations to Akobo County Hospital.

The ministry revealed that it has scheduled a meeting next week with Care International World Bank Group and UNICEF. It expressed commitment to ensuring sustainable access to life-saving health services to all South Sudanese including those in Akobo.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

