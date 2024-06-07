Dr. Lomuro admits to diverting peace funds to special projects

Cabinet Affairs Minister Dr Martin Elia Lomuro admitted to having diverted 15 billion pounds meant for peace implementation to special projects in the Office of the President after he was questioned in parliament over the whereabouts of the fund.

On Thursday, three parliamentary committees summoned Minister Lomuro for questioning regarding the $10 million payment to his ministry, after the money was already designated for peace-related institutions.

This summons was prompted by a petition to the parliament in late April 2024 from the intended beneficiary institutions.

The fund was approved by the National Constitutional Review Commission (NCRC), the National Constitutional Amendments Committee (NCAC), the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and the Judicial Reform Committee (JRC).

Lawmakers noted that the $10 million was transferred to a special project account within the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs.

During the questioning, First Deputy Speaker, Nathaniel Oyet, revealed that the money was deposited into the Ministry’s General Secretariat account, identified as 00269122001036.

“Confirmation that, on the 8th April 2024, an equivalent of SSP 15,322,939,000 was deposited in SSP Account No. 00269122001036 of the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs (General Secretariat) using the bank buying rate of SSP/USD 1532.2939,” Oyet stated.

Oyet further explained that the fund intended for implementing the peace agreement were diverted to different projects.

The lawmaker said the fund was first deposited in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs’ General Secretariat Account 00269122001036 as seen in a letter of the Ministry of Finance and Planning dated 2nd April 2024.

The legislature noted that two withdrawals were then made from the account by the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs.

Despite the transfer of over 15 billion South Sudanese pounds (equivalent to $10 million) on April 8, 2024, the intended beneficiary institutions received only partial payments or none at all, the parliamentary committees said.

After taking an oath before the parliamentary committee, Dr. Lomuro admitted to having received 15.3 billion SSP but denied the allegations concerning the remission of the fund in US dollars.

He admitted that the money was used for special projects in the Office of the President and that the funds were transferred in South Sudanese pounds.

“Well, what I’m saying is there is no 10 million dollars transferred as a currency. It’s very important. Mr. Speaker, this letter has been used against me and I’m going to fight it,” he said.

“This is a confirmation that on the 8th of April, an equivalent of 15 billion was deposited yes, and that’s what should have been done, why quote something which was not implemented?”

After a lengthy debate, Lomuro admitted that his ministry received 15 billion SSP and not 10 million US dollars as stated by the Bank of South Sudan and the Ministry of Finance.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs objected to the use of US dollars but he admitted receiving the amount in South Sudanese pounds.

“That’s not correct. They must say specifically because this letter implicates us. So, this letter must be withdrawn if there was right. There is no word equivalent here Mr. Speaker.”

“I am saying I object to the use of 10 million dollars because you’ll have seen that count because it misleads people. Mr. Speaker you know I have to clear myself.”

“The bank has cleared itself financially but because it can tarnish somebody’s name even when he has authority.”

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs further revealed that the fund was used for special projects by the directives of President Salva Kiir.

The cabinet minister said part of the money, about 9 million US dollars, was used to facilitate a peace agreement with the National Salvation Front (NAS).

He said the NAS defectors have been integrated into Lainya of Central Equatoria State.

He added that another $9 million payment was made to a foreign dealer to help lobby for the removal of sanctions and arms embargo on South Sudan.

“The two special projects the 9BR and the NAS peace implementation. The 9BR contract is here and the report for the last two years is here and the directives of the President was for the 9 million dollars to be paid,” he stated.

“All emails with a special and senior special program of the President was directed to pay these two projects, the 9 million of the organs and the 9 million of the 9BR and NAS.”

Dr. Lomuro further noted that the president has the power to decide indirect payment as the executive head.

“If the president decides indirect payment, as an executive head, do I have the power? If the minister is called and told to pay this, do I have the power to change, I don’t have.”

“If you want, you can go to see the President and confirm this. If a letter is addressed to the minister, it can’t be illegal.”

“I have the authority to administer the ministry of cabinet affairs I also have the authority to receive directives for having internal executive discussions on payment to be made, and we have done it in compliance with full governance procedures.”

According to him, the president has the power and mandate to suspend a cabinet resolution if the need to do so arises.

“He has that power. If the president directs most senior presidential advisors, look at the copies, the president is copied, the first vice president is copied, vice presidents are copied.”

“So, we perform executive functions, and we are entitled to change a decision, if the decision is urgent, the president can rule and direct, if you are in double ask the president.”

However, the parliament could not go further as it noted being unable to obtain any documents regarding the activities in the Office of the President as mentioned by Dr. Martin Elia.

– Recommendations –

The TNLA directed the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs to fully pay all allocations due to the beneficiary institutions and peace implementation mechanisms as requested by the Ministry of Finance, without further delay.

The parliament called on the executive to adhere to the Public Finance Management and Accountability Act 2011, including ensuring no diversion or misappropriation of funds once approved and paid to spending agencies.

It further pointed out that the Cabinet Ministry has no authority to unilaterally divert funds meant for peace institutions and peace implementation mechanisms, as such would contravene financial regulations and the Public Finance Management and Accountability Act.

The parliamentary committee meeting was chaired by the First Deputy Speaker Oyet Nathaniel with chairpersons of Finance and Economic Planning, and the Public and Account Committees alongside the members of the respective committees.

