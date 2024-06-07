7th June 2024
South Sudan has highest mammalian migration in the world: census

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

Tiang in Boma and Badingilo National Parks, courtesy African Parks/© Marcus Westberg

South Sudan has been named the country with the highest mammal migration in the world, according to wildlife and tourism minister, citing a wildlife census.

Rizik Zachariah Hassan revealed the incident on Thursday after briefing President Salva Kiir on a recent findings of wildlife population census that was conducted in Boma, Badingilo, and the Greater Jonglei landscape.

Minister said the census also found out that the country has a unique ecological heritage, and emphasizes the critical importance of wildlife conservation efforts in the region.

“The last wildlife census conducted in Boma, Badingilo, and the Greater Jonglei landscape has named South Sudan as the largest mammal migration globally,” he said.

Mr. Rizik disclosed the upcoming launch of South Sudan’s Wildlife Migration Outlook in mid-June, adding that, the expected initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation in the country.

“I also briefed the president about the South Sudan Wildlife Migration Outlook which will take place on 18th June.”

“I also talked in the meeting about the general perspective on Wildlife Conservation and Tourism in the country there were some parts of wildlife in the country that are included in the migration.”

The discovery is expected to draw global attention to South Sudan’s natural wonders and bolster conservation initiatives.

Meanwhile, President Kiir reportedly commended the minister for his dedicated efforts in wildlife conservation and pledged his support for future conservation initiatives.

He emphasized that is it importance to preserve the nation’s natural heritage for future generations and expressed his commitment to enhancing wildlife protection measures.

South Sudan boasts a rich and diverse wildlife population, including elephants, lions, giraffes, buffaloes, and numerous bird species.

The Sudd Wetland, the largest protected area in the country, serves as a critical habitat for many of these animals.

However, the Ministry has long been complaining about the continued poaching activities in national parks, endangering the existence of the wildlife species.

 

