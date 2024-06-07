You are here: Home | Governance | News | Peace | States | Newly appointed Upper Nile officials sworn-in
Upper Nile government has sworn-in 14 state officials who were appointed late last month through a Republican Decree.
The decrees, announced via the state-owned TV, SSBC, on 28 May saw the replacement and appointment of key officials including the Speaker, members of the state assembly, state ministers, and county commissioners.
The newly sworn-in officials include Hon. Jacob Duol as the state Speaker, James Monyluak Majok as Minister of Peace-building and James Basha Tewa as Minister of Information and Communication.
Others are Paulino Onyaw Mayik as the Minister of Youth and Sports, Yidjwok Edward Ador as Minister of Agriculture, Environment, and Forestry, and Diing Deng Lueth as Minister of Labour, Public Service, and Human Resource Development.
The two other members of independent commissions sworn in include Peter Ngwojo Akwiny as Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission and Moses Achuil Guek as Deputy Chairperson of the Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission.
Five County Commissioners were also sworn-in, including Yanyo Oluak Ajang as Fashoda County Commissioner, Martin Monykuer Monyjok as Baliet County Commissioner, Gew Chol Yash as Akoka County Commissioner, Hon Chok Zain Arop as Melut County Commissioner and Akoch Jol Achiek as Renk County Commissioner.
Their swearing-in ceremony yesterday was presided over by the state governor James Odhok Oyay.
In his remarks, Governor Odhok describes the swearing-in of the officials a new era in Upper Nile State government
He expressed confidence and optimism that the new officials will bring fresh ideas and perspectives to address the challenges facing the state.
SUMMARY OF WHO IS OUT AND WHO IS IN
Revocation and appointment in the Transitional State Legislative Assembly;
Revocation:
Appointment:
Relief of State Ministers:
Appointment of State Ministers:
Relief of County Commissioners:
Appointment of County Commissioners:
Published 1 hour ago
Published 1 hour ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.