7th June 2024
Newly appointed Upper Nile officials sworn-in

Author: Alhadi Hawai | Published: 4 hours ago

Newly appointed Upper Nile officials take oath of office|Courtesy

Upper Nile government has sworn-in 14 state officials who were appointed late last month through a Republican Decree.

The decrees, announced via the state-owned TV, SSBC, on 28 May saw the replacement and appointment of key officials including the Speaker, members of the state assembly, state ministers, and county commissioners.

The newly sworn-in officials include Hon. Jacob Duol as the state Speaker, James Monyluak Majok as Minister of Peace-building and James Basha Tewa as Minister of Information and Communication.

Others are Paulino Onyaw Mayik as the Minister of Youth and Sports, Yidjwok Edward Ador as Minister of Agriculture, Environment, and Forestry, and Diing Deng Lueth as Minister of Labour, Public Service, and Human Resource Development.

The two other members of independent commissions sworn in include Peter Ngwojo Akwiny as Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission and Moses Achuil Guek as Deputy Chairperson of the Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission.

Five County Commissioners were also sworn-in, including Yanyo Oluak Ajang as Fashoda County Commissioner, Martin Monykuer Monyjok as Baliet County Commissioner, Gew Chol Yash as Akoka County Commissioner, Hon Chok Zain Arop as Melut County Commissioner and Akoch Jol Achiek as Renk County Commissioner.

Their swearing-in ceremony yesterday was presided over by the state governor James Odhok Oyay.

In his remarks, Governor Odhok describes the swearing-in of the officials a new era in Upper Nile State government

He expressed confidence and optimism that the new officials will bring fresh ideas and perspectives to address the challenges facing the state.

SUMMARY OF WHO IS OUT AND WHO IS IN

Revocation and appointment in the Transitional State Legislative Assembly;

Revocation:

  1. Hon. Chuol Dep Keir – Speaker
  2. Hon. Chol Keweth Anyang – Member
  3. Hon. Lual Deng Chol – Member
  4. Hon. Simon Maluth- Member

Appointment:

  1. Hon. Jacob Dollar Ruot Kecha – Speaker
  2. Hon. Dhieu Ayong Dau – Member
  3. Hon. Ajak Bol Akol – Member
  4. Hon. Sarah Deng Chan – Member

Relief of State Ministers:

  1. Hon. Jeremiah Deng Akol – Minister of Peace Building
  2. Hon. Habsa Ajak Nyawela – Minister of Youth and Sports
  3. Hon. Luk Sadallah Deng – Minister of Information and Communications
  4. Hon. Mary William Adhil – Minister of Agriculture, Environment, and Forestry
  5. Hon. Emmanuel Nyok Kaman – Minister of Labor, Public Services, and Human Resources Development

Appointment of State Ministers:

  1. Hon. James Monyluak Majok – Minister of Peace Building
  2. Hon. Paulino Onyaw Mayiik – Minister of Youth and Sports
  3. Hon. James Basha Tewa – Minister of Information and Communications
  4. Hon. Yadjwok Edward Ador – Minister of Agriculture, Environment, and Forestry
  5. Hon. Ding Deng Lueth – Minister of Labor, Public Services, and Human Resources Development

Relief of County Commissioners:

  1. Hon. Joseph Aban Odong – Fashoda County
  2. Hon. Kak Padiet Kak – Renk County
  3. Hon. Barach Chol Lual Aginy – Melut County
  4. Hon. James Majok Chol – Akoka County
  5. Hon. Joseph Deng Angou – Baliet County

Appointment of County Commissioners:

  1. Hon. Yanyo Oluak Ajang – Fashoda County
  2. Hon. Akoch Jol Achiek – Renk County
  3. Hon. Chok Zain Arop – Melut County
  4. Hon. Gew Chol Yash – Akoka County
  5. Hon. Marting Monykuer Monyjok – Baliet County

 

 

 

