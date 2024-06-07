Newly appointed Upper Nile officials sworn-in

Upper Nile government has sworn-in 14 state officials who were appointed late last month through a Republican Decree.

The decrees, announced via the state-owned TV, SSBC, on 28 May saw the replacement and appointment of key officials including the Speaker, members of the state assembly, state ministers, and county commissioners.

The newly sworn-in officials include Hon. Jacob Duol as the state Speaker, James Monyluak Majok as Minister of Peace-building and James Basha Tewa as Minister of Information and Communication.

Others are Paulino Onyaw Mayik as the Minister of Youth and Sports, Yidjwok Edward Ador as Minister of Agriculture, Environment, and Forestry, and Diing Deng Lueth as Minister of Labour, Public Service, and Human Resource Development.

The two other members of independent commissions sworn in include Peter Ngwojo Akwiny as Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission and Moses Achuil Guek as Deputy Chairperson of the Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation Commission.

Five County Commissioners were also sworn-in, including Yanyo Oluak Ajang as Fashoda County Commissioner, Martin Monykuer Monyjok as Baliet County Commissioner, Gew Chol Yash as Akoka County Commissioner, Hon Chok Zain Arop as Melut County Commissioner and Akoch Jol Achiek as Renk County Commissioner.

Their swearing-in ceremony yesterday was presided over by the state governor James Odhok Oyay.

In his remarks, Governor Odhok describes the swearing-in of the officials a new era in Upper Nile State government

He expressed confidence and optimism that the new officials will bring fresh ideas and perspectives to address the challenges facing the state.

SUMMARY OF WHO IS OUT AND WHO IS IN

Revocation and appointment in the Transitional State Legislative Assembly;

Revocation:

Hon. Chuol Dep Keir – Speaker Hon. Chol Keweth Anyang – Member Hon. Lual Deng Chol – Member Hon. Simon Maluth- Member

Appointment:

Hon. Jacob Dollar Ruot Kecha – Speaker Hon. Dhieu Ayong Dau – Member Hon. Ajak Bol Akol – Member Hon. Sarah Deng Chan – Member

Relief of State Ministers:

Hon. Jeremiah Deng Akol – Minister of Peace Building Hon. Habsa Ajak Nyawela – Minister of Youth and Sports Hon. Luk Sadallah Deng – Minister of Information and Communications Hon. Mary William Adhil – Minister of Agriculture, Environment, and Forestry Hon. Emmanuel Nyok Kaman – Minister of Labor, Public Services, and Human Resources Development

Appointment of State Ministers:

Hon. James Monyluak Majok – Minister of Peace Building Hon. Paulino Onyaw Mayiik – Minister of Youth and Sports Hon. James Basha Tewa – Minister of Information and Communications Hon. Yadjwok Edward Ador – Minister of Agriculture, Environment, and Forestry Hon. Ding Deng Lueth – Minister of Labor, Public Services, and Human Resources Development

Relief of County Commissioners:

Hon. Joseph Aban Odong – Fashoda County Hon. Kak Padiet Kak – Renk County Hon. Barach Chol Lual Aginy – Melut County Hon. James Majok Chol – Akoka County Hon. Joseph Deng Angou – Baliet County

Appointment of County Commissioners:

Hon. Yanyo Oluak Ajang – Fashoda County Hon. Akoch Jol Achiek – Renk County Hon. Chok Zain Arop – Melut County Hon. Gew Chol Yash – Akoka County Hon. Marting Monykuer Monyjok – Baliet County

