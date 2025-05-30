Dr. Lam: New Chief Justice poised to lead judicial reforms

A prominent politician says new Chief Justice Dr. Benjamin Baak Deng could help restore trust in South Sudan’s legal system through key reforms.



In a statement sent to Eye Radio, Dr. Lam Akol stated that with the judiciary standing at a crossroads, Dr. Baak’s leadership may offer the hope of a more transparent, professional, and independent judicial institution—one that truly serves the interests of justice and the people of South Sudan.

He noted that Dr. Baak served as a member of the Judicial Reform Committee (JRC), a body established under the Revitalized Peace Agreement (R-ARCSS).

He was nominated to the committee under the SPLM ticket—a fact that, according to Dr. Lam, raised some eyebrows given Dr. Baak’s traditionally non-partisan career background.

Dr. Lam explained that the JRC submitted far-reaching recommendations to President Salva Kiir last year, including proposals to establish an independent Constitutional Court and restructure the Judicial Service Commission.

He noted that the outgoing Chief Justice, Chan Reech Madut, was reportedly resistant to some of these reforms, particularly those involving the redistribution of judicial power.

“If the new CJ implements his part of the JRC recommendations, he would have rendered great service to the country,” Dr. Lam said.

“Baak was a member of the Judicial Review Committee (JRC), a requirement of R-ARCSS. He was representing, rather curiously, the SPLM. The JRC has submitted its recommendations to the President last year,” he stated.

“It was reported that the outgoing CJ was uncomfortable with some of the recommendations of the JRC, especially the establishment of an independent Constitutional Court and the new structure and chairmanship of the Judicial Service Commission,” he added.

According to Dr. Lam, Dr. Baak’s appointment as Chief Justice marks a pivotal moment in South Sudan’s pursuit of judicial transformation.

“A seasoned legal mind, Dr. Baak brings decades of experience to a judiciary long viewed by the public as inefficient and lacking independence,” he said.

Dr. Baak holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Khartoum, having graduated in 1978.

He was part of a distinguished class that included several Southern Sudanese who would go on to play significant roles in law and governance, among them Chan Reech, Yoanes Akol, Ruben Madol, Joseph Agoth, Tikley Abiem, and Aleu Akechak Jok.

Dr. Lam pointed out that while most of Baak’s peers either briefly joined the Sudan Judiciary or later moved on to other institutions—including the SPLM/SPLA, the UN, or private practice—Dr. Baak remained committed to the judiciary.

He steadily rose through the ranks to reach the Court of Appeal. His perseverance and loyalty to the judicial system, Dr. Lam noted, distinguish him from his contemporaries.