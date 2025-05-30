Lawyer hails new Chief Justice appointment as “long overdue” reform

A human rights lawyer has welcomed the removal of Chief Justice Chan Reec Madut, calling it “long overdue” and a vital step in addressing public frustration over the state of South Sudan’s judiciary.



On Wednesday, May 28, President Salva Kiir appointed Dr. Benjamin Baak Deng as the new Chief Justice, with Justice Laku Tranquilo Nyombe named as his deputy.

They replaced Chief Justice Chan Reec Madut and Deputy Chief Justice Dr. John Gatwech Lul, who had served in their respective roles for over a decade.

The leadership changes come amid widespread criticism from legal practitioners and citizens alike, who have decried the judiciary’s poor performance, including case backlogs and failure to enforce court rulings.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio, Advocate Godfrey Victor described the judiciary as “nearly collapsed,” citing both man-made and institutional failures such as corruption, political interference, and lack of resources.

“This change has taken people by surprise after many calls for such reform, and fortunately, it has happened. I personally appreciate it,” Victor said.

“We do not have personal issues with the outgoing Chief Justice, but this was a necessary institutional change. The judiciary has been facing numerous challenges that have almost crippled it.”

Victor explained that the judiciary had lost public trust, with many South Sudanese avoiding courts due to delays, poor service, and lack of accountability.

He also highlighted the dire working conditions judicial staff endure. “Judges lack basic supplies and transport, some don’t even have clean water or security for their families. Their salaries are so low that even beggars earn more,” Victor revealed.

“Some judges come to court barefoot, use their pens [resources], and live in dilapidated homes. Yet they are tasked with deciding life and death cases.”

When asked if the new appointments could restore confidence in the judiciary, Victor said both Justice Baak Deng and Deputy Nyombe are credible and respected legal professionals with records of integrity.

However, he stressed that their success would hinge on full independence from political interference and adequate government support.

Victor urged the new leadership to actively engage with legal stakeholders, review existing work plans, address structural gaps, and appoint more judges at all court levels.

He also emphasized the need to enforce court decisions promptly, especially on sensitive issues like land disputes and the protection of vulnerable groups.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” Victor said. “We hope these appointments signal the start of meaningful reforms, especially as the country prepares for upcoming elections.”

