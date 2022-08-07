7th August 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News | Politics   |   Dr. Elia asks new Finance Minister to “work for the president”

Dr. Elia asks new Finance Minister to “work for the president”

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 10 hours ago

Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro, minister of cabinet affairs | Credit | Courtesy

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro has appealed to the newly appointed Minister of Finance and Planning to work for the president and not with the president.

Dr. Elia encouraged Minister Dier Tong Ngor to apply his expertise and reform the financial sector.

“I know you Dier, because you can say no to something which is not right. I would like you to transfer that no from the bank to the ministry of finance and work for the President and not with the President,” he said.

The senior official said the revenue generating institutions should be managed correctly.

“Please, do apply your expertise, you are responsible for the National Revenue Authority, you are responsible for the bank. If anything goes wrong in our financial, it is you, it is not everybody else.”

In April last year, Minister Marrtin Elia made a similar statement urging the Minister of Presidential Affairs to do what pleases the Head-of-state.

“Mr President, you are not happy and you have changed ministers, and the new Ministry of Presidential Affairs is the third minister. It is a very serious indication of your discomfort. I want to advise my colleague [Dr Barnaba Benjamin Marial] that this office needs stability. You see, all of us need to work for the president and not with the President,” he said during the swearing ceremony of Dr. Marial Benjamin.

Minister Elia went on to say “there is only one President, so we all [must] work for him, and if he is not happy, he is definitely going to make changes.”

The statement went viral social media and left citizens inquiring about what the minister means.

Meanwhile, speaking at the swearing ceremony of Dier Tong Ngor, the Cabinet Minister appealed to the official to initiate reforms in the country’s economy.

In response, the new Minister of Finance and Planning, Dier Tong pledged to work closely with relevant institutions to ensure the economy is improved.

“I want to assure you, your Excellency that…I will work very closely for you and also with all the economic sector ministries to make sure that we coordinate everything that we do.”

 

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
UK warns citizens against travel to S. Sudan 1

UK warns citizens against travel to S. Sudan

Published Monday, August 1, 2022

Machar marries off daughter with 45 cows in customary marriage 2

Machar marries off daughter with 45 cows in customary marriage

Published Monday, August 1, 2022

Ex-minister Agak discloses South Sudan’s debts at $2.05 billion 3

Ex-minister Agak discloses South Sudan’s debts at $2.05 billion

Published Friday, August 5, 2022

Egypt starts deporting 56 South Sudanese over illegal entry 4

Egypt starts deporting 56 South Sudanese over illegal entry

Published Saturday, August 6, 2022

Five schools in Sherikat enrolled students before results, gov’t to take action 5

Five schools in Sherikat enrolled students before results, gov’t to take action

Published Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Brighton beats Manchester United by 2-1 at Old Trafford

Published 5 hours ago

Pound mysteriously gaining against dollar, but prices still high

Published 5 hours ago

Two arrested in Konyokonyo protest over cost of living

Published 5 hours ago

Dr. Elia asks new Finance Minister to “work for the president”

Published 10 hours ago

Former Bank Governor: “We are not alone in economic woes.”

Published 12 hours ago

Kenyan election in facts and figures

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th August 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.