Interfaith meeting urges South Sudan leaders to ‘give peace a chance’

The South Sudan Islamic Council and the Council of Churches have called on the government to deescalate tensions and let peace prevail, amid violence in Upper Nile State.

The interfaith meeting which was held during the lent season, was attended by Vice President Josephine Lagu, with intellectuals including Patrick Otieno Lomumba and Dr. Luka Biong joining virtually.

The religious leaders further discussed the role of faith-based groups in consolidating peace and security for the wellbeing of South Sudanese.

Rev. Tut Kony Nyang, Secretary General of the South Sudan Council of Churches, appealed to the government to let peace prevail across the country and prioritize citizens’ security.

He asked South Sudanese politicians to urgently resolve their differences and seek God’s guidance in their leadership endeavors.

On his part, Sheik Dr. Abdallah Baraj, Secretary General of South Sudan Islamic Council, said there is need for dialogue and urged leaders to take it as a significant step for national unity.

P.L.O. Lumumba, a prominent Kenyan lawyer and activist, urged the interfaith to keep fostering peace in the country. Lomumba called upon South Sudanese politician to give peace a chance for the citizens’ sake.

