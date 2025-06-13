Citizens urged to seek free legal aid from Bar Association

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Chairperson of the South Sudan Bar Association, Arop Malueth Monoon, has publicly urged citizens who cannot afford legal representation to seek assistance from the Bar Association for free legal aid.

Monoon emphasized the importance of upholding stringent professional standards within the legal profession.

He announced that a total of 270 new advocates successfully passed the recent examination, while 18 who failed will undergo further training.

Monoon stressed that this rigorous admission process reflects the Bar Council’s commitment to ensuring qualified lawyers.

According to the Advocate Act, every new lawyer must undergo a mandatory one-year training period under a senior lawyer before gaining full admission to the Bar.

Monoon warned that any advocate who fails to adhere to this oath will be held accountable, underscoring the association’s dedication to professional integrity.

“This legal aid is not charity we are giving to our citizens; it’s our duty,” Monoon stated, appealing to the newly enrolled advocates to embrace this responsibility.

He added a clear message to the public: “If you are unable to hire a lawyer to defend you in any case, write a letter to the South Sudan Bar Association; we will provide one for you and follow with you.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



2018 peace deal at risk of collapse, warns UN rights commission Previous Post