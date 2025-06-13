New lawyers urged to bridge legal aid gap in South Sudan

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Chairperson of the Central Committee for the South Sudan Bar Association called on 270 newly enrolled lawyers, including 50 women, to prioritize pro bono legal aid for vulnerable individuals in Juba.

Khansaa Ibrahim, the committee chairperson, urged advocates to actively combat public misconceptions surrounding the legal profession.

Speaking at the enrollment ceremony on Thursday, June 12, Ibrahim addressed the new advocates, who had just completed a rigorous six-month training and examination process covering criminal and civil procedures, alongside proper case filing and presentation in court.

“Let’s change the misconceptions about lawyers that say lawyers take money and do not do the work. Let’s start a new beginning,” she urged.

Ibrahim highlighted the dire need for legal representation within Juba Central Prison, noting that “many inmates… have never seen a judge because they cannot afford a lawyer.”

She implored each new lawyer to take on one or two pro bono cases for prisoners as a service to the nation and the state, and called on them to visit the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Court.

“There are many victims of gender-based violence who do not have lawyers because the accused are provided by the Ministry of Justice,” she explained.

“It would be good for us to help these victims by providing them with legal aid. Therefore, I appeal to you to visit the Gender-Based Violence Court and study some cases and provide free legal aid as a gift at the beginning of your work.”

The enrollment comes months after the South Sudan Bar Council, in March 2025, revoked the licenses of 83 advocates for failing to meet legal requirements, including presenting degrees from unrecognized institutions – a move underscoring the association’s commitment to upholding professional standards.

