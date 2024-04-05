5th April 2024
CES parliament calls for justice in Jebel Lado killing

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 6 hours ago

Bulldozer clearing land in Jebel Ladu. (-)

Central Equatoria State Parliament has condemned the killing of a young man in Molubar Boma of Lado Payam over land-related issues on Tuesday.

The National Police Spokesperson, Major General Daniel Justin has confirmed that the agency is investigating the killing of the unidentified civilian allegedly by land grabbers.

In response, Central Equatoria State Speaker of Parliament Peter Wani Elia said the House condemns the violence and wants the culprits apprehended and brought to justice.

He stated that such incidents of land-related conflict are occurring in deliberate disregard for the rule of law and human lives.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of the barbaric killing of an innocent youth in Molubar Boma of Lado Payam in Juba County,” Wani said.

“This senseless act of violence reportedly carried out by land grabbers represents a deliberate disregard for human life and the rule of law.”

“We condemn this heinous act in the strongest terms and demand that those responsible be swiftly brought to Justice.”

Meanwhile, the government of Central Equatoria said it has deployed forces to Lado Payam to calm inter-communal tension in the area.

The decision was reportedly taken following a meeting of the State Security Committee with Governor Emmanuel Adil on the same day of the incident.

The acting spokesperson of the Security Committee, Mogga Franco Wani said the government is addressing the issue of individuals taking law into them owns hands.

“We are only facing challenges on the issue of land grabbing, and as such, we have realized in the suburbs of Juba, there are people who have taken the laws into their hands,” he said.

“In these cases, his excellency has directed the security organs in the state to step forward and make sure these issues are addressed within the shortest time possible.”

 

 

   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

