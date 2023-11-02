US,UK reiterate call for credible probe into journalist Allen’s death

The Embassies of the US and UK in Juba have reiterated the call for a credible investigation that leads to accountability for the death of the American-British journalist Christopher Allen while urging

The journalist was killed on the 26th of May 2017 while working as a journalist covering clashes between the government and opposition in the border town of Kaya in Central Equatoria state.

Last month the government formed a fact-finding committee to investigate the death of journalist British-American Christopher Allen.

“We take this opportunity to call again for a credible investigation that leads to accountability for the 2017 death of Christopher Allen, the dual national American-British citizen who was killed while working as a journalist covering clashes between the Sudan People’s Liberation Army and the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-in Opposition,” the statement partially read.

The Embassies say journalists must be guaranteed the ability to practice their profession without fear of harassment, attacks, or arbitrary detention.

The duo nations say they recognize the vital role that media plays in healthy democracies.

“On the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, we recognize the vital role that media plays in healthy democracies. Journalists must be guaranteed the ability to practice their profession without fear of harassment, attacks, or arbitrary detention.”

