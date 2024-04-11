Boda-Boda stolen at gunpoint in Juba recovered with tracking device

A Boda-Boda stolen at gunpoint in Juba has been recovered using a tracking device, confirms the Central Equatoria Boda-Boda Association Chairperson.

Levi Abugo Lasuba told Eye Radio the motorcycle bearing number plate SSD 363 EN was robbed from the Lologo suburb at around 10:00 AM on Wednesday.

The victim he identified as only Eric is unhurt.

The robbers according to Abugo fled with the motorcycle that had tracking to their hideout around Pity Oil Station in the Gudele area where they were arrested.

Mr Abugo says this came after the association received a complaint about a stolen motorcycle.

He says several plate numbers were also confiscated along with the robbed motorcycles.

“Yesterday, we received a complaint around 10 am, saying that a motorcycle had been robbed at gunpoint, it was going from Juba town to Lologo 2, near the prison office. According to the report, the customer stopped the boda-boda rider removed his pistol threatened him and took the motorcycle,” Levi said.

“Due to the cooperation with the company of Care-Boda, which is fixing the tracking device of Boda-boda, we informed the police to trace this Boda-boda.

“We are thanking the headquarters of the police in Central Equatoria State and they helped with the process, till arrested this accused together with the motorcycle in Gudele.”

Abugo said the suspect is currently in police custody awaiting an investigation as the police continue to search and apprehend his associates.

The police authorities are yet to confirm the incident.

Last year, the Boda-boda Association in Central Equatoria State introduced tracking devices to enhance motorists’ safety and allow prompt emergency service response.

