Biden extends National Emergency on South Sudan

The United States government announced on Tuesday the continuation of the national emergency on South Sudan beyond April 3, 2024.

The national emergency first declared April 3, 2014, deals with what the US government describes as an extraordinary threat to its national security and foreign policy.

President Joe Biden said the current situation in the country is still marked by activities that threaten the peace, security, or stability of South Sudan and the surrounding region.

“The situation in and in relation to South Sudan, which has been marked by activities that threaten the peace, security, or stability of South Sudan and the surrounding region,

“…. including widespread violence and atrocities, human rights abuses, recruitment and use of child soldiers, attacks on peacekeepers, and obstruction of humanitarian operations, continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.”

President Biden said he deemed it necessary to continue the national emergency declared with respect to South Sudan.

A national emergency is a national crisis or a situation where circumstances threaten the country and call for an immediate response.

International observers say although political conflict has subsided in South Sudan since the formation of a transitional government in 2020, subnational violence, fueled by proliferation of firearms in the hands of civilians still poses a threat to peace in many parts of the country.

