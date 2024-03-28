28th March 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics   |   Biden extends National Emergency on South Sudan

Biden extends National Emergency on South Sudan

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 34 mins ago

US President Joe Biden signs an executive order. (Photo: Courtesy).

The United States government announced on Tuesday the continuation of the national emergency on South Sudan beyond April 3, 2024.

The national emergency first declared April 3, 2014, deals with what the US government describes as an extraordinary threat to its national security and foreign policy.

President Joe Biden said the current situation in the country is still marked by activities that threaten the peace, security, or stability of South Sudan and the surrounding region.

“The situation in and in relation to South Sudan, which has been marked by activities that threaten the peace, security, or stability of South Sudan and the surrounding region, 

“…. including widespread violence and atrocities, human rights abuses, recruitment and use of child soldiers, attacks on peacekeepers, and obstruction of humanitarian operations, continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.”

President Biden said he deemed it necessary to continue the national emergency declared with respect to South Sudan.

A national emergency is a national crisis or a situation where circumstances threaten the country and call for an immediate response.

International observers say although political conflict has subsided in South Sudan since the formation of a transitional government in 2020, subnational violence, fueled by proliferation of firearms in the hands of civilians still poses a threat to peace in many parts of the country.

 

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan makes history with first ever gold medal at All African Games 1

South Sudan makes history with first ever gold medal at All African Games

Published Saturday, March 23, 2024

Most youth who have gone a stray are children of big people – Makuei 2

Most youth who have gone a stray are children of big people – Makuei

Published Saturday, March 23, 2024

Kiir fires Juba County Commissioner and many others 3

Kiir fires Juba County Commissioner and many others

Published Saturday, March 23, 2024

S. Sudan to host regional trade exhibition in October 4

S. Sudan to host regional trade exhibition in October

Published Sunday, March 24, 2024

IGAD supports ‘peaceful’ elections in South Sudan 5

IGAD supports ‘peaceful’ elections in South Sudan

Published Friday, March 22, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Warrap police officer killed pursuing raiders

Published 31 mins ago

Biden extends National Emergency on South Sudan

Published 34 mins ago

IGAD secretary in South Sudan to assess 2018 peace deal

Published 1 hour ago

Kiir returns from DR Congo, Angola visits

Published 19 hours ago

South Sudan to conduct voluntary national review on SDG agenda

Published 20 hours ago

Kenyan youth prefer to be self-employed: survey

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th March 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!