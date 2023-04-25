Bakosoro calls on WES to denounce ‘state-sponsored’ violence

The Minister of Public Service and former governor of Western Equatoria State appealed to the state population to discourage what he terms as “state sponsored violence”.

Joseph Bangasi Bakosoro said the state has been experiencing insecurities that have created fear and panic among the people.

“I am appealing still to our people in Tambura and in Western Equatoria State at large that what we are undergoing now is really bad and we do not like this to continue,” he said on Eye Radio’s Sundown Show on Monday.



“But am appealing to the people to remain calm and vigilant so that they are not incited to fight among themselves again.”

Bakosoro alleged that the current conflict in Western Equatoria State is being instigated by some individuals he did not disclose.

He also attributed the crisis to the manipulation of the improper governance and the local population for some political reasons.

Bakosoro who is also currently the national Minister of Public Service is calling for a peace conference to help restore stability State.

“Let them remain in peace and it seems if not true or untrue there is a state kind of sponsored violence in our state”.

“But we need that conference to take place so that it brace confidence to the people, people can now reconcile among themselves and begin a new life.”



In the past few days, there have been heightened insecurities along the border areas between South Sudan, DR Congo and Central African Republic.

On Monday, Western Equatoria State Police commissioner said three SSPDF soldiers were wounded in clashes with an armed group along the border with the Central Africa Republic.

Later that day, a National Security Council meeting chaired by President Salva Kiir and attended by five vice presidents directed the organized forces command to form a committee to find out the crisis in the border area.

