AU Security Council calls for Machar’s release, end to hostilities

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (Eye Radio) – The African Union’s Peace and Security Council (PSC), meeting, expressed “deep concern” over the political and security situation in South Sudan and called for the release of First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar.

In a statement adopted on June 12, 2025, and shared with Eye Radio on June 18, 2025, the African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) issued a stark warning of a potential “civil war” in South Sudan.

The Council emphasized that the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) remains the singular viable path to peace.

The PSC’s updated briefing on South Sudan comes with urgent calls for an immediate end to hostilities among various armed groups and a strong condemnation of violence against civilians.

The Council particularly highlighted what it described as blatant violations of the R-ARCSS, including the continued house arrest of First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny and the dismissals and detention of other SPLM-IO officials from the Reconstituted Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU).

“The Council expresses deep concern over the continued house arrest of Dr. Riek Machar Teny… and calls for his immediate and unconditional release,” the adopted statement reads. It further calls for the “immediate and unconditional release and reinstatement” of other detained SPLM-IO officials to “de-escalate the prevailing political tension and to prevent the total collapse of the R-ARCSS.” The PSC also demanded an independent investigation into all violations of the peace agreement.

Key Concerns and Demands from the AU Peace and Security Council:

End to Hostilities: An immediate cessation of fighting between the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF), the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army-in Opposition (SPLM/A-IO), and the White Army, including an end to indiscriminate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. All parties are urged to pursue genuine dialogue.

Protection of Civilians: The AU reiterated its condemnation of violence against civilians, particularly women and children, as grave violations of international humanitarian and human rights law. It encouraged South Sudanese authorities to investigate and hold perpetrators accountable.

Respect for R-ARCSS: Signatory parties are strongly urged to respect the R-ARCSS provisions, desist from undermining peace, and use dialogue to address differences. The Council issued a categorical warning that “peace spoilers will be held accountable.”

Electoral Preparations: The R-TGoNU is encouraged to mobilize resources for the National Elections Commission (NEC), National Constitutional Review Commission (NCRC), and Political Parties Council (PPC) to prepare for credible elections in December 2026. The AU called on its Member States and the international community to provide technical, financial, and logistical support.

Unified Forces and Arms Embargo: The Council renewed its call for the expedited deployment of the Necessary Unified Forces (NUF) to ensure civilian protection and a conducive environment for elections. It also reiterated its call for the UN to lift the arms embargo on South Sudan to facilitate the unification of forces and address security challenges. International partners were also appealed to lift all punitive measures.

Hybrid Court and Reconciliation: The R-TGoNU is urged to continue working with the AU Commission to develop guidelines for the establishment of the Hybrid Court of South Sudan (HCSS) and modalities for truth, reconciliation, compensation, and reparation processes.

Humanitarian Situation: The Council encouraged continued support for addressing the dire humanitarian situation caused by conflict, the crisis in Sudan, floods, and the cholera outbreak, emphasizing the need to scale up resource mobilization for public health threats.

Tumaini Initiative: Parties to the Tumaini Initiative and those yet to join are encouraged to engage genuinely for an inclusive peace process.

The AU reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to supporting the full implementation of the R-ARCSS as a guarantor, emphasizing its respect for South Sudan’s sovereignty and solidarity with its people’s aspirations for durable peace, security, and development.

The Council acknowledged the contributions of various partners, including IGAD, UNMISS, RJMEC, the Troika, and the AU C5.

The PSC concluded by deciding to remain “actively seized of the matter,” underscoring the ongoing international concern and engagement with South Sudan’s peace process.

