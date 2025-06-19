AU Security Council calls for Machar’s release, end to hostilities

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (Eye Radio) – The African Union’s Peace and Security Council (PSC), meeting, expressed “deep concern” over the political and security situation in South Sudan and called for the release of First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar.
In a statement adopted on June 12, 2025, and shared with Eye Radio on June 18, 2025, the African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) issued a stark warning of a potential “civil war” in South Sudan.
The Council emphasized that the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) remains the singular viable path to peace.
The PSC’s updated briefing on South Sudan comes with urgent calls for an immediate end to hostilities among various armed groups and a strong condemnation of violence against civilians.
The Council particularly highlighted what it described as blatant violations of the R-ARCSS, including the continued house arrest of First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny and the dismissals and detention of other SPLM-IO officials from the Reconstituted Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU).
“The Council expresses deep concern over the continued house arrest of Dr. Riek Machar Teny… and calls for his immediate and unconditional release,” the adopted statement reads. It further calls for the “immediate and unconditional release and reinstatement” of other detained SPLM-IO officials to “de-escalate the prevailing political tension and to prevent the total collapse of the R-ARCSS.” The PSC also demanded an independent investigation into all violations of the peace agreement.
Key Concerns and Demands from the AU Peace and Security Council:
The AU reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to supporting the full implementation of the R-ARCSS as a guarantor, emphasizing its respect for South Sudan’s sovereignty and solidarity with its people’s aspirations for durable peace, security, and development.
The Council acknowledged the contributions of various partners, including IGAD, UNMISS, RJMEC, the Troika, and the AU C5.
The PSC concluded by deciding to remain “actively seized of the matter,” underscoring the ongoing international concern and engagement with South Sudan’s peace process.
