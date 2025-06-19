19th June 2025
German gov’t distributes high-quality seeds to 1,000 farmers in Yei, Magwi

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 8 hours ago

Farmers receive high-quality seeds from GIZ South Sudan - Photo credit: GIZ South Sudan

The German government has started distributing improved and high-quality seeds to more than 1,000 smallholder farmers in Yei and Magwi counties.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, GIZ South Sudan said the support is being provided on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The organization said the ongoing seed distribution comes as farmers prepare for the second planting season.

It added that supplying farmers with certified seeds is an important step in boosting agricultural production and improving food security in rural areas.

GIZ explained that using quality seeds early in the season gives farmers a better chance of protecting their crops from pests and diseases.

The distribution exercise includes vegetable, cereal, and legume seeds. These varieties are expected to improve harvest yields and enhance the incomes of rural households.

Speaking at a seed distribution event in Gimunu Boma of Yei Town on June 17, 2025, Emmanuel Anur Towongo, GIZ South Sudan Agricultural Advisor, stressed the value of the initiative.

“Access to quality seeds is the beginning of a successful harvest. By providing improved varieties, we are making a step toward increasing food production, improving livelihoods, and building a food secure community,” Towongo said.

Local authorities and community leaders in the targeted areas have welcomed the support, calling it timely and impactful for farmers who have been struggling with poor harvests due to pests, climate challenges, and low-quality seeds.

GIZ said the program is part of wider efforts to strengthen food systems in South Sudan and support families who rely on small-scale farming for their survival.

The distribution is expected to continue in the coming weeks to reach more farmers in need.

