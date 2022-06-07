7th June 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Armed Ezo youths held by SSPDF Commando over illegal checkpoints freed

Armed Ezo youths held by SSPDF Commando over illegal checkpoints freed

Author: Elshiekh Chol | Published: 5 hours ago

Youth arrested had their hands tied behind their backs/ Courtesy Photo

Six-armed youth who were arrested over the weekend for allegedly erecting illegal checkpoints in Ezo County of Western Equatoria have been released.

They were arrested by the SSPDF Commando Unit in Ezo County on Saturday.

The unnamed young men were reportedly found in possession of two illegal firearms and machetes.

Charles Abel Sudani, the commissioner of Ezo County said, “These boys were not criminals, they were actually going to check on their farms from the entry of the Ambororo with their animals to the land.”

Sudani said when investigated, the six men said they carried the guns to protect their farms from the nomadic pastoralists, a justification for the security forces’ decision to release them.

“Unfortunately, as they were going, the Commando unit who were accompanying lawmakers crossed the road, and they were arrested.

“After arresting them, the issue was investigated, and they were found not guilty, they were found going to defend their farms from Ambororo, and so they were released”.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Uganda closes major exports market as global food crisis deepens 1

Uganda closes major exports market as global food crisis deepens

Published Friday, June 3, 2022

Late Gen. Bol Madut children beg Kiir for food, shelter at orphanage 2

Late Gen. Bol Madut children beg Kiir for food, shelter at orphanage

Published Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Kenya gov’t deports 14 children including ones of Peter Mayen 3

Kenya gov’t deports 14 children including ones of Peter Mayen

Published Monday, June 6, 2022

UPDF troops withdraw from Magwi after killing SSPDF soldier 4

UPDF troops withdraw from Magwi after killing SSPDF soldier

Published 22 hours ago

US explains why is against lifting South Sudan’s arms embargo 5

US explains why is against lifting South Sudan’s arms embargo

Published Friday, June 3, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

“My brother told me they just wait to bury me”, teen born with HIV battles stigma

Published 8 mins ago

Aweil police arrest man accused of killing trader over land dispute

Published 44 mins ago

Foreign female teacher sued for allegedly molesting toddler

Published 53 mins ago

Kiir’s office says gov’t “didn’t” approve clearing of Nile tributaries

Published 2 hours ago

Armed Ezo youths held by SSPDF Commando over illegal checkpoints freed

Published 5 hours ago

Lady, fiance’ acquitted of defilement charge vow to marry

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th June 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.