Armed Ezo youths held by SSPDF Commando over illegal checkpoints freed

Six-armed youth who were arrested over the weekend for allegedly erecting illegal checkpoints in Ezo County of Western Equatoria have been released.



They were arrested by the SSPDF Commando Unit in Ezo County on Saturday.

The unnamed young men were reportedly found in possession of two illegal firearms and machetes.

Charles Abel Sudani, the commissioner of Ezo County said, “These boys were not criminals, they were actually going to check on their farms from the entry of the Ambororo with their animals to the land.”

Sudani said when investigated, the six men said they carried the guns to protect their farms from the nomadic pastoralists, a justification for the security forces’ decision to release them.

“Unfortunately, as they were going, the Commando unit who were accompanying lawmakers crossed the road, and they were arrested.

“After arresting them, the issue was investigated, and they were found not guilty, they were found going to defend their farms from Ambororo, and so they were released”.