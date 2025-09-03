Activist urges other states to adopt county forums for peace

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – An activist has praised the launch of new county forums in both Upper Nile and Northern Bahr El Ghazal states, urging other states to adopt the initiative to address local challenges and foster peace.

Ter Manyang, Executive Director of the Center for Peace and Advocacy (CPA), has hailed the recent county forums in Aweil and Malakal as a “commendable step” toward resolving local conflicts.

The forum provides a platform for open dialogue and problem-solving among county commissioners.

Ter urged the governors of all ten states and the three administrative areas to replicate the Upper Nile model.

He stated that such forums not only help address local governance issues but also prepare states for the upcoming 9th Governors’ Forum.

Ter also proposed that the three major regions of South Sudan—Greater Upper Nile, Greater Equatoria, and Bahr el Ghazal—consider hosting their own regional forums to deepen collaboration and address issues like insecurity.

The recommendation comes shortly after Northern Bahr el Ghazal State conducted its first-ever Commissioner Forum last month.

The forum that was concluded on August 22 brought together county commissioners, traditional authorities, and community leaders to strengthen local governance and address issues like cross-border trade with Sudan.

The discussions also covered customs disputes and security challenges along the border.

