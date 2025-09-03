3rd September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News | Peace   |   Activist urges other states to adopt county forums for peace

Activist urges other states to adopt county forums for peace

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 13 hours ago

Governor James Koang Chuol with county commissioners at the opening of the Upper Nile Commissioners' Forum. (Credit: Office of the Governor)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – An activist has praised the launch of new county forums in both Upper Nile and Northern Bahr El Ghazal states, urging other states to adopt the initiative to address local challenges and foster peace.

Ter Manyang, Executive Director of the Center for Peace and Advocacy (CPA), has hailed the recent county forums in Aweil and Malakal as a “commendable step” toward resolving local conflicts.

The forum provides a platform for open dialogue and problem-solving among county commissioners.

Ter urged the governors of all ten states and the three administrative areas to replicate the Upper Nile model.

He stated that such forums not only help address local governance issues but also prepare states for the upcoming 9th Governors’ Forum.

Ter also proposed that the three major regions of South Sudan—Greater Upper Nile, Greater Equatoria, and Bahr el Ghazal—consider hosting their own regional forums to deepen collaboration and address issues like insecurity.

The recommendation comes shortly after Northern Bahr el Ghazal State conducted its first-ever Commissioner Forum last month.

The forum that was concluded on August 22 brought together county commissioners, traditional authorities, and community leaders to strengthen local governance and address issues like cross-border trade with Sudan.

The discussions also covered customs disputes and security challenges along the border.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Sudan gives South Sudanese three-day ultimatum to leave Shendi 1

Sudan gives South Sudanese three-day ultimatum to leave Shendi

Published August 28, 2025

Lokwilili road demarcation an “illegal act by land grabbers” – Official 2

Lokwilili road demarcation an “illegal act by land grabbers” – Official

Published August 31, 2025

Civil society urges government to stop ‘Prophet’ Makuach’s march to Upper Nile 3

Civil society urges government to stop ‘Prophet’ Makuach’s march to Upper Nile

Published September 1, 2025

No more community tournaments in Juba next year – Sports Minister 4

No more community tournaments in Juba next year – Sports Minister

Published August 29, 2025

Warrap State bans fattening competitions after two deaths 5

Warrap State bans fattening competitions after two deaths

Published August 29, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Bank of South Sudan bans hoarding of currency, commodities

Published 7 hours ago

Upper Nile Governor suspends Maiwut County Commissioner

Published 8 hours ago

Revenue Authority boss warns staff on tax exemptions

Published 8 hours ago

Finance Deputy Minister calls for tax reform, accountability

Published 8 hours ago

MSF evacuates 1,000 from Old Fangak flood

Published 9 hours ago

Public urged to report unprofessional behavior by Joint Forces

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.