“Serve the people and not yourself,” President Kiir tells officials

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —President Salva Kiir has urged newly appointed government officials to fulfill their institutional mandates by serving the people and not themselves.

According to the Office of the President, the officials were sworn into office by Chief Justice Dr. Benjamin Baak Deng in a ceremony on Wednesday, September 3, 2025

They include Dr. Joseph Geng Akec as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mary Nawai Martin as Minister of Youth and Sports, and Dr. Wek Mamer Kuol as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

The new Governor of Western Bahr El Ghazal State, Sherif Daniel Sherif, and the new Counsel General in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Sarah Peter Nyot, were also sworn in.

President Kiir issued specific instructions to the new officials. He directed the Minister of Justice, Dr. Joseph Geng Akec, to prioritize delivering fair and impartial justice by reforming the justice system.

He also instructed Governor Sherif Daniel Sherif to restore peace and reconcile communities in Western Bahr El Ghazal to pave the way for sustainable development.

“From today, serve the people and not yourself,” President Kiir emphasized, calling on the officials to uphold integrity and commitment in their service.

The president’s call for integrity and accountability underscores his administration’s goal of reviving public trust and advancing peace and development in South Sudan.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Activist urges other states to adopt county forums for peace Previous Post