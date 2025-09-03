Governor Koang urges unity to tackle insecurity, open trade routes

MALAKAL, Upper Nile State (Eye Radio) —The Governor of Upper Nile State has stated that the three-day Commissioners’ Forum, which concluded yesterday, focused on strengthening security coordination to reduce conflicts and promote peace initiatives across the counties.

Speaking to Eye Radio from Malakal on Wednesday, Septembermber 3, Governor James Koang Chuol said that among other resolutions, the forum prioritized security of trade routes.

He stated that the state government must remain open and unobstructed to allow goods to move freely from Ethiopia to South Sudan without hindrance.

“We have developed several resolutions. The primary focus is to strengthen security coordination to reduce conflicts and support peace initiatives among the counties,” Governor Koang said.

He also called for reconciliation and healing conferences and urged communities to prevent hate speech.

The governor pointed to recent attacks and poor road conditions as key challenges, highlighting the importance of securing trade routes, including the Nile, which has been disrupted by insecurity.

Governor Koang further directed county commissioners and residents to foster cooperation among the counties, state authorities, and the national government.

“My message to the county commissioners and the people of Upper Nile State is to foster cooperation among the counties, the state, and the national government. I encourage everyone to work together for the betterment of our citizens,” he said.

He emphasized that their primary obligation is to unite the youth, bridge tribal divides, and promote unity across all counties.

According to the governor, all commissioners were present for the forum, except for the Commissioner of Nasir County, who sent a representative due to logistical challenges in his area.

