NBGs commissioners’ forum ends with strong resolutions on governance, dev’t

A five-day Commissioner Forum in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State has concluded with major resolutions aimed at strengthening local governance, improving infrastructure, and clarifying the role of traditional leadership.

The forum, held for the first time in the state, brought together county commissioners, traditional authorities, and community stakeholders to improve coordination and address cross-border trade challenges with Sudan.

Discussions also covered customs disputes, limited market access, and security issues affecting communities along the border.

Speaking during the closing ceremony in Aweil Town, the state governor officially brought the forum to a close.

One of the major outcomes was the decision to institutionalize the Commissioners’ Forum as an annual event, with backing from the national government and development partners. It will be scheduled ahead of the Governors’ Forum to improve policy alignment at the state and national levels.

Participants also resolved to review existing customary laws to clearly define the jurisdiction of chiefs and judges.

The forum called for a halt in appointing new chiefs and creating additional chieftainships, saying the current system risks administrative confusion at the grassroots level.

In the education sector, the participants urged the state government to lead efforts in lobbying and mobilizing resources for the long-delayed completion of Northern Bahr el Ghazal University.

They also called for funding to construct highways, feeder roads, and bridges to better connect counties, Payams, and Bomas.

Addressing the participants, State Minister of Local Government Bol Akoon Akoon urged all chiefs and administrative officers to remain neutral and avoid involvement in politics, as mandated by the Local Government Act of 2009.

“I urge all county commissioners and mayors to return to the Local Government Act 2009 and stop the deployment of General Service Officers in full administrative and block councils,” said Minister Akoon.

“All chiefs and administrative officers should refrain from political activities and remain impartial or non-partisan as stipulated in the Act.”

He emphasized that the true success of the forum will depend on whether the agreed resolutions are fully implemented at all levels of government.

” There is a need to translate the forum, its discussions, and commitment into tangible action and practical solutions. Let us implement the recommendation and resolution in letter and spirit.

