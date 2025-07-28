Activist slams parliament over foreign focus

A human rights activist has criticized the South Sudan National Legislative Assembly for prioritizing foreign affairs over urgent domestic issues, as Parliament meets today to discuss regional reports.

Ter Manyang, a South Sudanese human rights advocate, expressed concern over the legislative body’s agenda, which included the presentation of two major reports:

According to the Monday’s parliamentary sitting, Charles Majak Aleer Deng, Head of Delegation to the Forum of Parliaments of the Member States of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (FP-ICGLR) will present a fact-finding mission report on the violence and armed conflict in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) between July 2023 and March 2025.

Lawmaker Luka Peter Uget Dari, Member of the Committee on Water Resource and Irrigation, will present a report on the 2025 Regional Innovative Stakeholder Forum III in Nairobi, Kenya.

“It’s puzzling when national legislative bodies focus on foreign issues or events that might not be directly relevant to the country’s most pressing problems, said Ter Manyang, who is the Executive Director of the Center for Peace and Advocacy.

He went on to say unresolved domestic challenges, including insecurity in Juba, persistent economic instability, and human rights abuses that he says are not being adequately addressed.

“The fact that the South Sudanese Parliament is discussing a report on the conflict in the DRC instead of addressing the ongoing economic hardship, insecurity, and violence within the country is concerning.”

Manyang further criticized Parliament for what he described as avoiding sensitive national issues and becoming increasingly disconnected from citizens’ lived realities.

He cites the ongoing bombings, which he says are a major human rights concern that demands transparency and accountability.

