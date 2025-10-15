15th October 2025

Activist calls for real economic empowerment of rural women

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 6 hours ago

Civil society activist Lorna Merekaje speaks on Eye Radio's Dawn Show. Nov. 14, 2024. (Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio).

A leading civil society activist has called for the social and economic empowerment of rural women, recognising their vital role in the liberation struggle, as the country marks the International Day for Rural Women.

Lorna Merekaje, speaking yesterday ahead of the International Day for Rural Women, said rural women were at the forefront of supporting soldiers during the war by providing food and essential supplies to the frontlines.

She said while urban women engaged in advocacy and political mobilisation, rural women were the backbone of the liberation movement.

Despite their contribution, Merekaje said rural women continue to face major challenges, including poor healthcare, limited education, and lack of long-term economic support.

“In regard to this situation of rural women in South Sudan, it is unfortunate because this is a group that is completely detached from accessing basic necessities. And these necessities include things that cannot be controlled by them, like childbirth.

“These women are not able to access health facilities. So, they are some of the people on earth that live in very, very devastating situation, and that’s very sad,” he said.

She urged the government and international partners to review their policies and design programs that offer real, long-term empowerment for women in rural areas.

“I have a concern because I have seen also a lot of international organizations trying to give women economic empowerment. And I think the economic empowerment being given is not sufficient. Not sufficient in terms of the money, but in terms of the objectives of the economic empowerment,” he said.

“Because you realize that some organizations think they’re putting money in the hand of this woman and she can be able to sell these small things here and there is economic empowerment. That is not economic empowerment. That is just subsistence support. Economic empowerment should look at safeguarding the future of these women.

“What is their security when they retire? So, if there’s any institution, whether it’s national organization or international organization, attempting to do economic empowerment for women, I think they should be able to clearly tell these women that this empowerment’s objective is lifelong sustainability, lifelong security,” she said.

The International Day of Rural Women is observed annually to recognise the crucial role women in rural areas play in food production, environmental conservation, and community development.

According to the United Nations, rural women are responsible for nearly half of the world’s food production.

However, many continue to face inequality and limited access to land, education, credit, and markets. Much of their work remains unpaid and unrecognised.

This year’s event is held under the theme “The Rise of Rural Women: Building Resilient Futures with Beijing+30.”

The theme calls on governments, communities, and individuals to ensure women in rural areas are empowered to participate in decision-making and access equal opportunities.

