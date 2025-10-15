UN Peacekeeping chief arrives in Juba amid massive global budget cut

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed that the UN’s chief of Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, arrived in Juba on Wednesday, October 15, leading a high-level delegation.

Lacroix, who oversees the world’s peacekeeping operations, warned that the lack of funding will result in a 25 percent troop reduction across nine of the eleven active missions worldwide.

The primary driver of the budget crisis is a $1.3 billion shortfall, largely because the United States notified the UN it will only contribute about $682 million of its pledged amount for the 2025–2026 operations.

Lacroix stressed that these deep cuts are happening despite a worsening global security landscape, which demands more, not less, from peacekeepers. He emphasized the “indispensable role” these missions play in saving lives and promoting stability.

The reduction means future missions will have to adapt. India’s army chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, acknowledged the squeeze, stating that future operations will need to rely more on technology and innovation rather than “boots on the ground.”

The UN official was received upon arrival by Ambassador Kureng Akuei, Director General of Multilateral Relations in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Anita Kiki Gbeho, the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Resident Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs.

