15th October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Business & Economy | Central Equatoria State | News   |   Central Equatoria cabinet reviews 5-year road development plan

Central Equatoria cabinet reviews 5-year road development plan

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

Governor Rabi Mujung Emmanuel chairs cabinet meeting 14th Oct. 2025 - Photo credit: Office of the Governor - Central Equatoria State

The Central Equatoria State Council of Ministers has reviewed a five-year strategic plan aimed at improving road connectivity and boosting economic growth across the state.

The discussion was held during an extraordinary council meeting chaired by Governor Rabi Mujung Emmanuel on Monday.

The meeting followed a presentation by Clement Maring Samuel, the State Minister of Roads and Bridges.

The strategic plan outlines the Ministry’s priorities from 2026 to 2031.

It includes goals, performance indicators, timelines, resource allocation, and measures for institutional development.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the State Minister of Information and Communication, Nyarsuk Patrick, said the cabinet reviewed the plan but decided to defer it.

He said the Ministry of Roads and Bridges was asked to first develop a policy framework that will guide the plan’s implementation before resubmitting it to the council.

“The memo was deferred back to the Minister of Roads and Bridges to go and work on the policy framework before bringing and submitting the five years strategic plan to the Council of Ministers.

“Also, the Council listened to a security briefing and security report within Central Equatorial State that was presented by the State Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement Agency. The minister briefed the council that the security situation in Central Equatorial is reportedly in the last two weeks has come only minor cases that are reported,” Nyarsuk said.

Minister Maring said t the state government is committed to building a strong and inclusive road network that supports economic progress, social unity, and regional cooperation.

Meanwhile, on the security situation, Minister Nyarsuk said the overall state of security in Central Equatoria is calm, with only minor incidents reported in the past two weeks.

Popular Stories
World Bank: SSP among weakest currencies in 2025 1

World Bank: SSP among weakest currencies in 2025

Published October 12, 2025

Juba City Council launches construction of largest shopping mall 2

Juba City Council launches construction of largest shopping mall

Published October 10, 2025

SSPDF History: Gen Aturjong marks shortest CDF term since 2005 3

SSPDF History: Gen Aturjong marks shortest CDF term since 2005

Published October 9, 2025

AKON DIVORCE SHOCK: Wife demands €100M as court finds only $10K in singer’s personal account 4

AKON DIVORCE SHOCK: Wife demands €100M as court finds only $10K in singer’s personal account

Published October 13, 2025

Dr. Lomuro: Banks must stop denying loans to South Sudanese entrepreneurs 5

Dr. Lomuro: Banks must stop denying loans to South Sudanese entrepreneurs

Published October 11, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

President Kiir mourns Raila Odinga, hails him as a ‘distinguished Pan Africanist’

Published 2 hours ago

Governor Lobong says security normal in Kapoeta after armed attack in September

Published 5 hours ago

UN Warns: Funding cuts threaten 7.7M hungry South Sudanese

Published 5 hours ago

Bar Association, Judiciary to hold criminal justice conference

Published 6 hours ago

Central Equatoria cabinet reviews 5-year road development plan

Published 6 hours ago

Activist calls for real economic empowerment of rural women

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.