Central Equatoria cabinet reviews 5-year road development plan

The Central Equatoria State Council of Ministers has reviewed a five-year strategic plan aimed at improving road connectivity and boosting economic growth across the state.

The discussion was held during an extraordinary council meeting chaired by Governor Rabi Mujung Emmanuel on Monday.

The meeting followed a presentation by Clement Maring Samuel, the State Minister of Roads and Bridges.

The strategic plan outlines the Ministry’s priorities from 2026 to 2031.

It includes goals, performance indicators, timelines, resource allocation, and measures for institutional development.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the State Minister of Information and Communication, Nyarsuk Patrick, said the cabinet reviewed the plan but decided to defer it.

He said the Ministry of Roads and Bridges was asked to first develop a policy framework that will guide the plan’s implementation before resubmitting it to the council.

“The memo was deferred back to the Minister of Roads and Bridges to go and work on the policy framework before bringing and submitting the five years strategic plan to the Council of Ministers.

“Also, the Council listened to a security briefing and security report within Central Equatorial State that was presented by the State Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement Agency. The minister briefed the council that the security situation in Central Equatorial is reportedly in the last two weeks has come only minor cases that are reported,” Nyarsuk said.

Minister Maring said t the state government is committed to building a strong and inclusive road network that supports economic progress, social unity, and regional cooperation.

Meanwhile, on the security situation, Minister Nyarsuk said the overall state of security in Central Equatoria is calm, with only minor incidents reported in the past two weeks.

