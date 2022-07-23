“A dozen perished in Mayom attack,” authorities confirm

Authorities in Unity State have reported the death of 12 people including the Commissioner and a Brigadier General, during the attack in Mayom County on Friday.

On Friday, the army Spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang confirmed that the Commissioner of Mayom County and some of his family members, including bodyguards were killed during a night attack by an armed group.

General Lul said Commissioner, James Chuol Gatluak Manime, was attacked by armed men loyal to General Stephen Buay Rolnyang at his residence at around 2:00 AM local time.

Late Chuol Gatluak is an elder brother to the Presidential Advisor on National Security, Tut Gatluak.

The deceased Major General is named as Simon Wayah Ruai, and he is the Chief Inspector for Wildlife service in the area.

Meanwhile, a statement released after the incident, identified the victims as four police officers, three SSPPF soldiers, two wild life officers, and another combatant from the opposition coalition, SSOA.

The letter from the Executive Director of Mayom County also specified that, those wounded during the vicious attack are eight police officers, three SSPDF soldiers and two civilians.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the state Information Minister and government Spokesperson David Gai was not reachable for comment.

However, a government official in the state said the situation is moderately calm and that the army is pursuing the attackers towards the north of Mayom.

“The situation is calm now, it is only in Mayom which remains tense because the attackers went in the northern part of Mayom that’s the border with Sudan,” said the official whose who chose to speak on condition of anonymity.

“The division commander is in Mayom. He was in Mankien during the attack, but the following morning, he went to Mayom and sent troops so that they pursue them.”

The rebel group, South Sudan People’s Movement/Army led by former General Stephen Buay Rolnyang claimed responsibility for the attack.

In 2019, Stephen Buay was arrested on charges of treason, rebellion, and offenses during operations as well as disobedience of lawful orders according to several articles in the SPLA Act, 2009.

He was then stripped of his ranks and dismissed from the military service. Buay later sneaked out of the country and formed a rebel movement.

Following the attack, the SSPDF Spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang told the media, the army has conducted a massive manhunt and that the culprits in the attack ‘will be paid in full.’

Share with friends: Facebook twitter