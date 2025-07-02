2nd July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   623 suspected Juba gangs arrested as CES cracks down on crimes

623 suspected Juba gangs arrested as CES cracks down on crimes

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 5 hours ago

Thursday's CES Security committee was chaired by Governor Rabi Mujung|Courtesy

Security organs in Central Equatoria State have arrested 623 suspected gang members in a major security crackdown across the capital.

The arrests follow a disturbing incident last week, where members of the gang—locally known as “niggas”—allegedly gang-raped a 16-year-old girl in the Shirikat residential area.

The State Security Committee, chaired by Governor Lt. Gen. Rabi Mujung Emmanuel, has strongly condemned the attack.

Speaking to the press, State Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement, Hon. Leon Abe Brown, said the arrests were made in response to growing criminal activity in Juba.

“So far, security forces in all sectors of Juba have arrested 623 gang members. We applaud our security organs for their efforts,” he said.

The Minister called on parents and guardians to take a more active role in guiding and protecting their children, urging communities to remain vigilant.

He also appealed to development partners to support government efforts in establishing reformatory schools and vocational training centers to help rehabilitate former gang members and reintegrate them into society.

Meanwhile, the Security Committee has also raised concerns over rising water prices in the capital and called on the South Sudan Urban Water Corporation to ensure affordable access for all residents.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Over 40 traders feared dead in boat ambush near Shambe Port 1

Over 40 traders feared dead in boat ambush near Shambe Port

Published June 29, 2025

AfDB Report: South Sudan poverty reaches 92% amidst decline 2

AfDB Report: South Sudan poverty reaches 92% amidst decline

Published June 26, 2025

Police arrest four in Gumbo for kidnapping and gang rape of minor 3

Police arrest four in Gumbo for kidnapping and gang rape of minor

Published June 26, 2025

South Sudan ranks word’s lowest in average income per person – IMF 4

South Sudan ranks word’s lowest in average income per person – IMF

Published June 30, 2025

Kuol proposes 50/50 gender split in governance for country’s stability 5

Kuol proposes 50/50 gender split in governance for country’s stability

Published June 26, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSRA launches Juba tax plan amid revenue dispute with CES

Published 21 minutes ago

Signatories to 2018 peace deal align on urgent transition priorities — NTC Chair

Published 1 hour ago

623 suspected Juba gangs arrested as CES cracks down on crimes

Published 5 hours ago

Reflections from SPIEF 2025: What South Sudan can learn from Russia’s economic strategies

Published 19 hours ago

MSF warns of cholera surge in Abyei amid poor sanitation

Published 19 hours ago

Women in uniform train to combat GBV, enhance conflict resolution

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.