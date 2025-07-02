623 suspected Juba gangs arrested as CES cracks down on crimes

Security organs in Central Equatoria State have arrested 623 suspected gang members in a major security crackdown across the capital.

The arrests follow a disturbing incident last week, where members of the gang—locally known as “niggas”—allegedly gang-raped a 16-year-old girl in the Shirikat residential area.

The State Security Committee, chaired by Governor Lt. Gen. Rabi Mujung Emmanuel, has strongly condemned the attack.

Speaking to the press, State Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement, Hon. Leon Abe Brown, said the arrests were made in response to growing criminal activity in Juba.

“So far, security forces in all sectors of Juba have arrested 623 gang members. We applaud our security organs for their efforts,” he said.

The Minister called on parents and guardians to take a more active role in guiding and protecting their children, urging communities to remain vigilant.

He also appealed to development partners to support government efforts in establishing reformatory schools and vocational training centers to help rehabilitate former gang members and reintegrate them into society.

Meanwhile, the Security Committee has also raised concerns over rising water prices in the capital and called on the South Sudan Urban Water Corporation to ensure affordable access for all residents.

