2nd July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Signatories to 2018 peace deal align on urgent transition priorities — NTC Chair

Signatories to 2018 peace deal align on urgent transition priorities — NTC Chair

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 1 hour ago

Photo|Courtesy

Signatory parties to South Sudan’s 2018 peace agreement are now aligned on urgent priorities for the country’s transition, according to a statement on Vice President Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel’s Facebook page following his Tuesday meeting with the Chair of the National Transitional Committee.

Briefing Vice President Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel in Juba on Tuesday, Kuol said that the committee is stepping up coordination efforts to accelerate the full implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

He cited strengthened engagement with the new political leadership following recent transitions in several signatory groups.

According to the NTC chair, key priorities now include institutional reforms, inclusive governance, and the unification of armed forces under one Commander-In-Chief, President Salva Kiir Mayardit.

The Vice President welcomed the progress but urged for faster action, saying peace is key to development.

Dr. Bol Mel praised the work of the NTC but stressed that the people of South Sudan have waited long enough, adding that peace must be delivered now, not tomorrow.

“Without peace, there can be no development. Without peace, there can be no future. And without peace, there is no country to call our own.”

The 2018 peace process has been stalled after the house arrest of key opposition leader, First Vice President, Dr Riek Machar, and the detention of his senior party members.

Following the split of the SPLM-IO party, the government proposed a six-point peace plan and later recognized one faction led by Peacebuilding Minister Stephen Par Kuol as its legitimate partner to implement the peace agreement.

In June,  the regional body, IGAD Council of Ministers, described house arrest of First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny and the dismissals and detention of other SPLM-IO officials from the Reconstituted Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) as blatant violations of the R-ARCSS.

It then called for the “immediate and unconditional release and reinstatement” of other detained SPLM-IO officials to “de-escalate the prevailing political tension and to prevent the total collapse of the R-ARCSS.”

The PSC also demanded an independent investigation into all violations of the peace agreement.

 

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Over 40 traders feared dead in boat ambush near Shambe Port 1

Over 40 traders feared dead in boat ambush near Shambe Port

Published June 29, 2025

AfDB Report: South Sudan poverty reaches 92% amidst decline 2

AfDB Report: South Sudan poverty reaches 92% amidst decline

Published June 26, 2025

Police arrest four in Gumbo for kidnapping and gang rape of minor 3

Police arrest four in Gumbo for kidnapping and gang rape of minor

Published June 26, 2025

South Sudan ranks word’s lowest in average income per person – IMF 4

South Sudan ranks word’s lowest in average income per person – IMF

Published June 30, 2025

Kuol proposes 50/50 gender split in governance for country’s stability 5

Kuol proposes 50/50 gender split in governance for country’s stability

Published June 26, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSRA launches Juba tax plan amid revenue dispute with CES

Published 21 minutes ago

Signatories to 2018 peace deal align on urgent transition priorities — NTC Chair

Published 1 hour ago

623 suspected Juba gangs arrested as CES cracks down on crimes

Published 5 hours ago

Reflections from SPIEF 2025: What South Sudan can learn from Russia’s economic strategies

Published 19 hours ago

MSF warns of cholera surge in Abyei amid poor sanitation

Published 19 hours ago

Women in uniform train to combat GBV, enhance conflict resolution

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.