7th July 2023
5 killed as gunmen open fire on family in Tonj North

Author: Moyo Jacob Felix | Published: 26 mins ago

Barricade tape for crime scene (Courtesy)

Five people including a woman were gunned down and another was wounded after unidentified assailants opened fire on a family in Tonj North County of Warrap State, authorities said.

The incident happened on Wednesday, July 5, while many of the state government officials were in Wau of Western Bahr el Ghazal State for President Kiir’s rally.

The victim includes four men and a woman with another man wounded.

William Wol Mayom, the Minister of Information and Communication said the government has dispatched a security team to the scene to ascertain the killing.

“They were killed in cold blood by unidentified gunmen. The Governor has sent a security committee and the politicians of the area to go and talk to people so that they should actually avail those who have committed this criminal act,” Wol said.

“The politicians and the area representatives MPs will first talk to their communities and from there, the security will arrest any suspect connected to the fifth of July attack.”

Last month, 19 people were killed, and four others wounded during a cattle-related attack in Tonj North County on Saturday, June 3, 2023, an incident the official blamed on Unity State youth.

 

