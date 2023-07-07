Police investigating Hai Thoura building collapse

The national police spokesperson said the government is investigating the cause of a building collapse that killed one person in the Hai Thoura residential area of Juba.

Rescue efforts are underway in the rubble of the uncompleted building that collapsed Thursday.

The four-story building that crumbled in the morning hours – killed an 11-year-old boy and left six construction workers injured but it has not been fully determined if there are people trapped inside.

Major General Daniel Justin said has filed a case on the issue while deploying another bulldozer to help in the search effort.

“We brought in another bulldozer today. There was only one bulldozer carrying out the process of removing rubble and debris. We opened a report and are currently investigating to find out who is responsible,” General Justin told Eye Radio on Friday.

They are arrested and charged, but so far no one has been held responsible.

During a visit to the scene on Thursday, the Acting Mayor of Juba City, Emmanuel Khamis called for an urgent meeting with the Engineering Council of South Sudan.

Khamis says the meeting will discuss ways to regulate construction works to avoid substandard buildings that endanger people’s lives.

“I want to have an urgent meeting with Engineering Council of South Sudan so that we can be able to ask them to ensure that all the buildings in Juba are probably checked whether they made the necessary conditions and requirements,” Khamis said.

“I will have a meeting urgently with the engineering council and ministry of housing and physical infrastructure and all our engineers will put together to show them that buildings are regulated.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter