4 arrested for stealing $400K from S. Sudanese family in Kampala

Police in Uganda have arrested four suspects in connection with a robbery of nearly half a million US dollars and valuables from the house of a South Sudanese national in Kampala.



In statement, the spokesperson of the Ugandan Police Force Fred Enanga said the men were tracked through devises they allegedly stole from Jacob Arok’s home

Prior to the arrest the police team managed to locate the home of the suspects, where they recovered exhibits of evidential value.

The house of Jacob Arok was robbed on the night of 28th – 29th August 2022 in Kawuku zone, in Bunga in Kampala town.

Speaking to Eye Radio, the police spokesperson said a group of thugs broke into the home of Arok, after applying suspected chloroform on the tenants who were asleep.

Fred Enanga says the thugs then looted the home and went away with 429,000 US dollars, 4 iPhones, 2 Apple laptops, a DELL laptop, gold Jewelers for his wife, and a 65” Samsung TV, among others.

However, during the subsequent investigations, detectives from Kampala, tracked down an iCloud signal, from one of the stolen iPhones, that led them to the location in Kityo close, Buwate in Kira Division.

The alleged prime suspect is Olimu Charles Sipapa.

After a thorough search was conducted in the home, in the presence of Nakiyimba Samira, the wife of Sipapa, the crime exhibits allegedly stolen from Arok’s home were then recovered.

These include; 70,000 US dollars, 4 iPhones, 3 laptops, gold jewelers, an iPhone charger, and a mac pro charger.

Also recovered were two vehicle registration number plates, UBG 025B and UBA 023U.

In addition, an assortment of car accessories was recovered which include; 2 amplifiers, 6 tool boxers, 4 sports vims, a rear car seat, 12 headlights, indicators, jeep bumper, V8 bumper, V8 rear boot doors, bonnet, 3 radiators, 4 inner door shutters, V8 rear boot doors, 7 grills, two cars a jeep and Audi, without registration plates, had been resprayed with a red color and found in the compound.

In an exclusive interview, Fred Enanga told Eye Radio from Kampala on Tuesday morning that so far 4 suspects are in custody including the prime suspect’s wife.

“We are still doing investigations, we made very good progress, we have the support of the family and we have the support of the South Sudan embassy,” said Fred.

“We have put up a very competent team of CID and crime intelligence who are doing a very good job,

“We believe we have the right evidence and also we have very tangible evidence like materials that were recovered,

“We will continue to assure the family of Jacob Arok, that, of course, we have a country that is entirely peaceful with isolate incidents like a crime that we had,

“Over 429,000 USD, we have recovered 70,000 USD, but we continue to expand our investigations.”

In May this year, two Kenyans were charged with stealing cash, and gold rings from former J1 staff.

A Kenyan domestic worker and a sister were arraigned in court and charged with stealing $280,000 cash from their South Sudanese employer.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter