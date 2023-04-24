30 injured as heavy rain flattens houses in Mundri West

The commissioner of Mundri West County in Western Equatoria State said dozens of houses have collapsed injuring at least 30 people following a heavy downpour in Mundri town.

Zelipha Dawa said a violent storm battered the town and uprooted trees on Sunday night.

Several houses were partly or fully destroyed.

Ms. Dawa told Eye Radio that survivors with minor injuries were discharged from the hospital on Monday morning – and those severely injure were referred to Lui Hospital for further treatment.

“It rained and destroyed a lot of houses. Many houses collapsed and big trees fell on the houses. 30 people are injured and some of them were transferred to Lui Hospital for treatment and some of them are here in hospital but now are discharged.”

She said the local government is still compiling a report to ascertain the exact number of houses destroyed and the full magnitude of the storm.

“I cannot give the figure because we are still monitoring, it happened yesterday and some of the places are still we are yet to compile a report but it happened it destroyed a lot of houses.”

