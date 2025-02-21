21st February 2025
Ex-Spanish football official Luis Rubiales found guilty of kissing footballer without consent

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 6 hours ago

The former Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales had been on trial over the controversial kiss. (-)

Former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales guilty of sexual assault after kissing football star Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent, when the country won the 2023 World Cup.

Rubiales has avoided jail sentence after being acquitted of coercion, but he was given a fine of $10,455 on Thursday by the Audiencia Nacional court.

Rubiales was also ordered to pay $3,130 in compensation to Hermoso, an amount deemed proportionate due to the “moral damages” that had been done as it was seen by thousands of people in the stadium and thousands watching on television.

He was ordered not to go within a 200-metre radius of Hermoso and banned from communicating with her for one year.

The judge decided not to sentence Rubiales to prison time as he believed the assault seemed to be of lesser intensity according to Spanish law as there was no intimidation or violence, CNN reported.

Rubiales told Reuters after the verdict that he would appeal the court ruling which found him guilty of kissing Hermoso without her consent.

Rubiales, who later resigned as head of the federation, testified on February 11 that he had asked Hermoso for permission before kissing her. Hermoso said that he did not have consent to kiss her.

