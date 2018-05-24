Wau varsity students call off strike

The students of the University of Bahr el Ghazal in Wau have called off the fee strike after they reached a deal with the administration.

On the 7th of this month, the students staged a peaceful protest over increment of tuition fees.

They said the initial 3,000 Pounds was raised to between 22 and 37,000 Pounds, a drastic change they said was difficult for them to afford.

Eye Radio reporter who is following the events in Wau says the students met the administration yesterday.

Deng Dimo says the authorities have decided to half the new fees, a move the students agreed to.

Each student will now be required to pay from 15,000 pounds downward, depending on the course.