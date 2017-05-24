VP Wani Igga urges youth to shun tribalism

Vice President, Dr. James Wani Igga has called on the youth to rally behind the national dialogue process in order for it to be more effective.

On Monday, the National Dialogue Steering Committee headed by Abel Alier and Angelo Beda was sworn in.

The committee says it would seek public views on the agenda of the dialogue under the principles of inclusivity, transparency and integrity.

Speaking in Juba to the Interim Chairperson of the SPLM party at the state levels, Dr. Wani Igga says the youth should stop rallying behind tribal leaders and embrace unity through the dialogue.

“This country is like an egg. You the youth, our time has gone, and we have left this country in your hands,” Wani said.



He said tribal affiliations and the pride in ones tribe or communal identity has contributed highly to the troubles in South Sudan.

“Do you know why during your time, tribalism has increased even more than the time of our forefathers? Do you know where this tribalism is coming from?The main reason tribalism has increased is because of the system of education. The education system of these days is not like during our time,” he said.



Wani urges the youth to pursue education and shun politics that encourages violence.



Dr. Wani Igga said in the past, youths from various states would enroll in schools from a different state from theirs.

He said this created understanding and good co-existence among the youth of his time.

Wani Igga also called on state governors to equally empower youths through the creation of jobs without favoritism.