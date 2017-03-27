Top RPF commanders are in Juba – Dr Lomoro

Fourteen top Commanders of the Regional Protection Force have already arrived in the country as part of the deployment process, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs has announced.

Dr Lomoro says the government will do all the preparations necessary for the rest of the force to come.

At a press briefing at Juba International Airport Monday afternoon, Dr Lomoro confirmed that the Jubek State government has already given land for the accommodation of the RPF.

“We are done and I’m glad to report that the Jubek state government has allocated a land which will be visited and surveyed this week,” the minister said.

The area is situated along the Juba-Yei Road.

Dr Lomoro said the remaining issues about the force are administrative and financial, since some of the top commanders have arrived.

The government has been, he said, working hard on the implementation of the peace agreement in the country.

“Chapter 2 is a challenge; it’s a chapter that deals with security arrangement…and a number of things that need to be done and some of them don’t involve money but planning,” he added.

Last year, the UN Security Council authorized the deployment of the regional protection force after violence erupted in Juba.

The force is mandated to protect key installations such as the Juba airport, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and use all means to protect civilians.

The RPF is also mandated to use militarily means to respond to armed groups deemed to be attacking the other. It was supposed to be deployed before the end of last year, but it delayed.