Tonj Govt: Help the starving IDPs

The Deputy Governor of Tonj has reiterated his appeal to aid agencies to provide humanitarian assistance to IDPs who fled the recent violent in Wau town.

Manhiem Bol says the IDPs are lacking food, water, and shelter.

“I want to repeat this as state deputy governor for them to come as soon as possible because this is a matter of death and life because if a child stays without shelter a woman stay without shelter no food, no water then it is a matter of death and life.”

Mr. Bol told Eye Radio since the displaced persons came to the state, they have not received any help.

“I wanted the humanitarian organizations to come because everybody is aware that there was some trouble in Wau state and vulnerable people had moved to safer places like here in Tonj state so I wanted the humanitarians to come.”

The deputy governor did not tell how many IDPs are now in Tonj state.