TNLA extends gov’t term for 3 years

Members of the National Transitional Legislative Assembly have unanimously passed the constitutional amendment bill – extending the term of the president for 3 years.

The bill also extends the tenure of the whole government for the same period.

According to the chairperson of the Information committee at the parliament, the heated debated focused mainly on article 165 that talks about the extension of the offices of governors and their role.

Speaking to the media this afternoon, Hon. Paul Yoane said the reason for the extension is to avoid any constitutional gap in the country.

“In this sitting, some articles were amended. We started from article 66 regarding the extension of tenure of the Transitional National Legislature for 36 months,” he said.

Paul Yoane added that the constitutional amendment is “to avert and to avoid any constitutional vacuum” in the country and “we want to be in the safe hands”.

He said it is also to backup and empower the government negotiating team in Khartoum.

Last month, Paul Yoane told Eye Radio that the amended constitution draft was presented to the house by the Minister of Justice, and it include the incorporation of the 2015 peace agreement.