Taban Deng lauds peace efforts

The ongoing peace efforts in and outside the country has the potential to resolve the political and economic challenges facing South Sudan, the First Vice President has said.

Taban Deng Gai reiterated the government’s commitment to realizing a peaceful settlement to the conflict that he said has caused immense suffering to the population.

The government and the opposition groups are currently engaged in talks in Khartoum to revitalize the 2015 peace agreement.

Taban Deng said this process, including the National Dialogue Initiative will address the underlying root-causes of violence.

“I must reiterate that your government is fully behind this process that promises holistic solution to our issues at different levels, to end this economic hardship, Taban said.

The FVP added that the realization of peace and stability through the two processes will encourage investors to return to South Sudan.

“It will increase citizen productivity and stabilizing government expenditure -more on the productive sector of the economy,” he said.

Taban Deng was speaking yesterday while reading President Kiir’s speech for the 7th anniversary of the Independence Day.