Sudan, aid groups to open more humanitarian corridors

WFP’s Director for Middle East and North Africa, says Sudan and the agency are planning to open more humanitarian corridors to allow aid delivery to people affected by hunger in South Sudan.

This comes 2 weeks after the National Bureau of Statistics and three UN agencies declared famine in the country, particularly in the former Unity State.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the United Nations Children’s Fund and the World Food Program, 100,000 people are facing starvation in the region.

“We and the government are looking for ways for opening of humanitarian corridors from Sudan to South Sudan to deliver food aid to those who suffering from malnutrition and hunger in south Sudan,” Muhanned Hadi told the media in Khartoum over the weekend.

In January, World Food Program, Sudan, and South Sudan extended an agreement to allow flow of aid assistance to South Sudan for 6 months.