SPLA chief orders probe into Kubi rape allegations

The Chief of General Staff has ordered an investigation into reports that army soldiers raped women and arrested youth in an operation in Kubi along the Juba-Nimule road.

The SPLA spokesperson Brigadier Lul Ruai Koang says Gen Paul Malong issued the order on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Commissioner of Lokiliri County in Jubek, George Ladu, reported that a group of SPLA soldiers raped six women in the village over the weekend.

Mr Ladu said 47 area residents – 44 youth and 3 chiefs – were also arrested in the area.

He said the soldiers suspected that some gunmen who attack vehicles along the Juba-Nimule road were hiding around the area.

This afternoon, Brig Lul told Eye Radio that the army had received such reports and would investigate the incident and those found responsible would face justice.

“The chief of general staff for operation ordered to set up an investigation committee to visit the area, identify the conflict and bring them to book,” Brig Ruai said.

He added that he was yet to get “details of the composition of the committee”.

The commissioner of Lokiliri, George Ladu, who had also called for a neutral investigation, said he also received reports about the investigation committee.

He told Eye Radio that those arrested have been released.

“They were released on the same day and they came back to Kubi,” he confirmed.

Many attacks on passenger vehicles have been reported along the Juba-Nimule road in recent months.